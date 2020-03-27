All apartments in Kingsport
Kingsport, TN
2001 Hermitage
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2001 Hermitage

2001 Hermitage Drive · (423) 239-0100
Location

2001 Hermitage Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664
Green Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 Hermitage · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2001 Hermitage Drive, Kingsport, TN - NO PETS and NO SMOKERS per owner request. Beautiful one level home in Greenacres area near Johnson Elementary. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept. No basement or attic storage. Fenced back yard and back deck from the living area. Fireplace just for decoration. HP for heating/cooling. One car carport and space for one other car in the driveway. It is an open concept with dining/kitchen/living in one. Do not apply without settling up a showing to view the home. Mowing is included with the rental amount . Due to Covid 19 please wear mask when viewing. Call Jane Thornton 423-963-4563 to set up a showing for the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4217157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Hermitage have any available units?
2001 Hermitage has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2001 Hermitage currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Hermitage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Hermitage pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Hermitage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingsport.
Does 2001 Hermitage offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Hermitage does offer parking.
Does 2001 Hermitage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Hermitage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Hermitage have a pool?
No, 2001 Hermitage does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Hermitage have accessible units?
No, 2001 Hermitage does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Hermitage have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Hermitage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Hermitage have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Hermitage does not have units with air conditioning.
