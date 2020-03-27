Amenities

2001 Hermitage Drive, Kingsport, TN - NO PETS and NO SMOKERS per owner request. Beautiful one level home in Greenacres area near Johnson Elementary. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept. No basement or attic storage. Fenced back yard and back deck from the living area. Fireplace just for decoration. HP for heating/cooling. One car carport and space for one other car in the driveway. It is an open concept with dining/kitchen/living in one. Do not apply without settling up a showing to view the home. Mowing is included with the rental amount . Due to Covid 19 please wear mask when viewing. Call Jane Thornton 423-963-4563 to set up a showing for the property.



(RLNE4217157)