1305 Willow St, Kingsport Tn 37664 - Come check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the middle of Kingsport, walking distance from Borden Park between Fort Henry Dr and Wilcox Dr. Home has been cared for, is clean, and well maintained. Other rooms included the living area, kitchen, and a small office area as well. Washer/dryer hookups are available. For heating there is a wall-mounted gas heater and a window-mounted A/C unit.



Rent is $650 per month with a $650 security deposit. There is a $22 non-refundable application fee per adult for a national background check and credit check. Cats and small dogs that meet the criteria are accepted. The criteria is under 30 lbs, non-aggressive breeds, pets need to be house-trained, and older than 2 years old. There is a 2-pet max and a $200 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Tenant is responsible for setting up utilities in their name, but yard maintenance is included!



**THIS PROPERTY IS NON-SMOKING.**



To schedule a showing or for more details, call...

Abby: 423-231-7365

Office: 423-282-1885 Ext. 2



