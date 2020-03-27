All apartments in Kingsport
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1305 Willow St

1305 Willow Street · (423) 231-7365 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1305 Willow Street, Kingsport, TN 37664
Borden Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 Willow St · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1305 Willow St, Kingsport Tn 37664 - Come check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the middle of Kingsport, walking distance from Borden Park between Fort Henry Dr and Wilcox Dr. Home has been cared for, is clean, and well maintained. Other rooms included the living area, kitchen, and a small office area as well. Washer/dryer hookups are available. For heating there is a wall-mounted gas heater and a window-mounted A/C unit.

Rent is $650 per month with a $650 security deposit. There is a $22 non-refundable application fee per adult for a national background check and credit check. Cats and small dogs that meet the criteria are accepted. The criteria is under 30 lbs, non-aggressive breeds, pets need to be house-trained, and older than 2 years old. There is a 2-pet max and a $200 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Tenant is responsible for setting up utilities in their name, but yard maintenance is included!

**THIS PROPERTY IS NON-SMOKING.**

To schedule a showing or for more details, call...
Abby: 423-231-7365
Office: 423-282-1885 Ext. 2

(RLNE5851442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Willow St have any available units?
1305 Willow St has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1305 Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Willow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Willow St offer parking?
No, 1305 Willow St does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Willow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Willow St have a pool?
No, 1305 Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Willow St have accessible units?
No, 1305 Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Willow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Willow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Willow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1305 Willow St has units with air conditioning.
