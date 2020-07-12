Apartment List
103 Apartments for rent in East Ridge, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
East Ridge
Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Ridge
710 Brookfield Avenue
710 Brookfield Avenue, East Ridge, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4023 sqft
710 Brookfield Avenue Available 07/27/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in East Ridge with Tons of Space and Convenience to Downtown and Hamilton Place - Looking for a home with tons of space for your growing family? Then look no further than

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
East Ridge
915 S Seminole Dr
915 South Seminole Drive, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
Deposit is $500 Water is included with the complex and will be $50 extra per month on rent. Sewer charges will be $40 on top of the rent. This is not optional. We now offer a GREAT deal on internet at the complex.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Ridge
5315 Marion Ave
5315 Marion Avenue, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
972 sqft
Newly Renovated! 2 BR/1 BA Bungalow in East Ridge with Large Fenced Backyard, Private Driveway - This Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in quiet area of East Ridge.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
East Ridge
1334 Ridgefield Circle
1334 Ridgefield Circle, East Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This beautifully remodelled 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home is going to amaze! Granite countertops, fenced in back yard, storage building, covered back porch, and 1 car garage gives you all the amenities you could want out of a single family home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Ridge
6905 Moreview Road
6905 Moreview Road, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1139 sqft
Coming Soon - Single Family Home - in East Ridge - This 2BR/1BA house is in a great location and includes hardwood floors, central heating and air, refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer connections. Very large fenced in flat yard. Attached carport.
Results within 1 mile of East Ridge
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
10 Units Available
Woodmore - Dalewood
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$789
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$986
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hill
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.
Results within 5 miles of East Ridge
Verified

1 of 98

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$844
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
36 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1547 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Westview - Mountain Shadows
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$920
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood - Eastdale
City View Apartments
2709 Citico Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settled on the hills of Missionary Ridge with wonderful views of Downtown Chattanooga, Lookout, and Signal Mountains, City View has the best views in town! The community is within mins of Downtown, The Chattanooga Aquarium, and Chattanooga City Zoo.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
41 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
7 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
$
5 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
737 sqft
The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
25 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1018 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Ridge, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

