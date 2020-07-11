/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM
10 Apartments for rent in Collegedale, TN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.
Results within 1 mile of Collegedale
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1490 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Collegedale
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
7 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Westview - Mountain Shadows
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4006 Deermont Court
4006 Deermont Court, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2520 sqft
6 Month Lease Only - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Story Home in East Brainerd - This is a four bedroom 2 and half bath home located in East Brainerd with a private wooded lot on a culd-e-sac.
Results within 10 miles of Collegedale
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
11 Units Available
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$836
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
163 Units Available
The Views at Woodstock
900 View Drive, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,196
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1545 sqft
The View at Woodstock Apartments in Woodstock, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Town Center shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5922 Rainbow Springs Dr
5922 Rainbow Springs Drive, Harrison, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2575 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Eagle Bluff community. Main level has kitchen, living room, dining roon, master bedroom and bath and additional half bath. Lower level has 2 bedroom, full bath, and family room. This property will be leased furnished.
