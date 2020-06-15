All apartments in Clinton
424 Mariner Point Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

424 Mariner Point Drive

424 Mariner Point Drive · (865) 984-1111
Location

424 Mariner Point Drive, Clinton, TN 37716

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 424 Mariner Point Drive · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2795 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Clinton, 4 bedroom home on Clinch River fully furnished - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Calabrese with Realty Executives Associates at 865-591-9204 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).

Beautiful home on large level lot on the Clinch River. Fully furnished including linens and kitchenware. Two-story foyer, kitchen w/granite counters and gas cooktop. Master bedroom on main level has updated bath and shower; 3 bedrooms and bath upstairs. Exercise room overlooks private yard and river. Location convenient to Pellissippi Parkway.

To apply for and view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Maximum 2 dogs allowed with $500 refundable deposit. No smoking.

Call or text Susan at 865-591-9204 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

South Clinton Elementary
Clinton Middle
Clinton High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please contact Anderson County Schools at 865-463-2800.

(RLNE4740635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Mariner Point Drive have any available units?
424 Mariner Point Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 424 Mariner Point Drive have?
Some of 424 Mariner Point Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Mariner Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 424 Mariner Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
