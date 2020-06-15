424 Mariner Point Drive

Amenities

Clinton, 4 bedroom home on Clinch River fully furnished - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Calabrese with Realty Executives Associates at 865-591-9204 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).



Beautiful home on large level lot on the Clinch River. Fully furnished including linens and kitchenware. Two-story foyer, kitchen w/granite counters and gas cooktop. Master bedroom on main level has updated bath and shower; 3 bedrooms and bath upstairs. Exercise room overlooks private yard and river. Location convenient to Pellissippi Parkway.



To apply for and view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Maximum 2 dogs allowed with $500 refundable deposit. No smoking.



Call or text Susan at 865-591-9204 to schedule a showing or for more information.



School Information:



South Clinton Elementary

Clinton Middle

Clinton High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please contact Anderson County Schools at 865-463-2800.



