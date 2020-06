Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

The Stone House - Property Id: 154996



APARTMENT #2`



Recently remodeled



First floor

Restricted entry

Large well lighted covered stone front porch

Large partially fenced yard with nice lawn.

Internet ready.

Off street parking inside fenced yard

Well lighted front entrance

Public transportation across the street

Friendly neighbors

Walking distance from down town

Quiet private environment

Special consideration to Handyman willing to do maintenance work

Special consideration to retired service men

Special consideration to seniors

One year lease

One month security deposit

$650/per month rent includes utilities like electricity, water and trash pickup

Good credit, Stable verifiable income and references required

HUD voucher acceptable

Serious inquiries only

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154996

