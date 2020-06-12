/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, TN
Hall Creek
11926 Ambassador Ln S, Arlington, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1349 sqft
Hall Creek is located in the heart of Arlington close to familiar shopping in Arlington Town Square, dining, business conveniences and Arlington schools.
Shaw's Ridge
4905 Indian Walk Lane
4905 Indian Walk Lane, Arlington, TN
WONDERFUL 4 bed, 2 bath home with easy access to I-40. 4TH BEDROOM MAY BE USED AS A BONUS ROOM. - WONDERFUL 4 bed, 2 bath home with easy access to I-40. 4TH BEDROOM MAY BE USED AS A BONUS ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
Gray's Creek
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Countrywood
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Wolfchase
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Gray's Creek
2728 Breezy Ridge Trail
2728 Breezy Ridge Trail, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Come see this great home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Cordova, TN. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a corner fireplace with a niche above it ideal for a TV.
Gray's Creek
1041 Cross Wood Lane
1041 Cross Wood Lane, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
On a Corner in Cordova Ridge - This beautiful 3 bedroom home sits on a corner lot in the Cordova Ridge neighborhood, just off Houston Levee Road, just south of Macon Road.
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
9723 Tucker Creek Cove
9723 Tucker Creek Cove, Shelby County, TN
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
1056 WOODLAND GLADE
1056 North Woodland Glade Cove, Shelby County, TN
Beautiful entertaining home tucked away in a quiet cove. Home has dark stained wood plank flooring in living and dining room. Nice tiled eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Hearth-room with fireplace.
9569 DALY
9569 Daly Drive, Lakeland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic home in Lakeland in near Stonebridge golf course. Updated, bright and ready to move-in today. Lakeland school District. Close to the mall for shopping, excellent restaurants for dining and convenient to all parts of town.
9723 PINE POINT DR
9723 Pine Point Drive, Lakeland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
For more information, contact Clara Yerger at (901) 834-0099. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10076389 to view more pictures of this property. Sunroom overlooks Beautiful lake view. Move-In Condition.
10041 QUAKING
10041 Quaking Lane, Lakeland, TN
Beautiful Magnolia Home in Winstead Farms,walking trails,fishing pond, neighborhood pool,energy efficient,very large game room,upgraded landscape,lots of closets,mud room bench and hooks area,large cover porch,extra patio,8' ft doors, upgraded
Countrywood
2275 Lake Springs Ln
2275 Lake Springs Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedroom with bonus, 2.5 Bathrooms in Cordova near Chimney - Newly renovated home in wonderful Cordova neighborhood!! 3 Bedrooms with bonus room, 2.
10355 Godwin Road
10355 Godwin Road, Shelby County, TN
Charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Volmo Colemans Subdivision of Arlington is now available for rent. Separate living room and den both very spacious with carpet flooring and fresh new paint.
Gray's Creek
10221 Cottage Farms Drive
10221 Cottage Farms Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1262 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease!* Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long.
Cumberland Farms
1592 Far Drive
1592 Far Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1451 sqft
Now leasing a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova.
Results within 10 miles of Arlington
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Rocky Point Road Corridor
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Wolfchase
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Hunters Hollow North
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
