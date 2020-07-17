All apartments in Anderson County
Anderson County, TN
7009 Eddie Kimbell Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

7009 Eddie Kimbell Lane

7009 Eddie Kimbell · No Longer Available
Location

7009 Eddie Kimbell, Anderson County, TN 37849

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely ranch home is ideally located in quiet subdivision in Powell, yet close to shopping, restaurants, and many other local conveniences. Its many features include a one-level layout with an open concept between the living, kitchen, and dining areas, gorgeous hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, a designated laundry room, the list goes on! A spacious master bedroom complete with a three-piece onsuite awaits you on one end of the home, while two additional rooms and another full bath are located on the other end. There is even a two car garage with room for additional storage or workspace, and a covered porch and fully fenced yard, perfect for enjoying the gorgeous seasonal weather we enjoy here in East TN. You don't want to miss this one, inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today, or view our 3D virtual tour at the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UB99q1HePct

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

