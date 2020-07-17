7009 Eddie Kimbell Lane

Amenities

This lovely ranch home is ideally located in quiet subdivision in Powell, yet close to shopping, restaurants, and many other local conveniences. Its many features include a one-level layout with an open concept between the living, kitchen, and dining areas, gorgeous hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, a designated laundry room, the list goes on! A spacious master bedroom complete with a three-piece onsuite awaits you on one end of the home, while two additional rooms and another full bath are located on the other end. There is even a two car garage with room for additional storage or workspace, and a covered porch and fully fenced yard, perfect for enjoying the gorgeous seasonal weather we enjoy here in East TN. You don't want to miss this one, inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today, or view our 3D virtual tour at the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UB99q1HePct