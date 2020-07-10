Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
AZ
/
maricopa county
/
85234
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:17 PM
Browse Apartments in 85234
Sonoma Landing
Serena Shores
Avana Gilbert
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
Alcove at the Islands
4343 E Encinas Ave
108 East Park Avenue
3547 E Cullumber Ct
1912 E SCHOONER Court
814 East Stanford Avenue
902 N SAILORS Way
170 E Guadalupe Road
1256 East Laurel Avenue
2020 E CLIPPER Lane
301 E Kroll Dr 21169538
1513 E COMMERCE Avenue
1232 E SCOTT Avenue
1941 S. Pierpont #2073
318 North Palm Street
232 E Merrill Avenue
507 E Hearne Way
1120 N VAL VISTA Drive
1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive
2012 E FREEPORT Lane
1633 E LAKESIDE Drive
1847 E MARQUETTE Drive
2142 E MARQUETTE Drive
641 N PHEASANT Drive
246 E VAUGHN Avenue
221 N Ironwood St
1014 N Quartz St
1042 N MOCCASIN Trail
2225 E Bel Air Lane
401 E San Pedro Avenue
221 E Vaughn Ave
3311 E San Angelo Avenue
3921 East Barbarita Avenue
4112 E RAWHIDE Street
1156 N FIJI Way
691 N Sparrow Court
429 N Citrus Ln
853 E. Linda
2265 E REDFIELD Road
42 N Colonial Drive
429 N SHAYLEE Lane
2302 E. Millbrae Court
3922 E HARVARD Avenue
1655 E Washington Court
4683 E Olney Ave
2752 East Harwell Road
4326 E ENCINAS Avenue
4519 E ASPEN Way
1910 E MARQUETTE Drive
4294 East Melody Drive
405 North Ranger Trail
3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue
1501 E TREASURE COVE Drive
245 E. Vaughn Avenue
3518 E Bartlett Dr
4273 East Page Avenue
4659 E Olney Ave
4658 E REDFIELD Road
3106 E MERRILL Avenue
3097 E MILLBRAE Lane
1143 E HARBOR VIEW Drive
946 E Cullumber St
1513 E DOUGLAS Avenue
470 N Citrus Lane
1241 North Pebble Beach Drive
847 East Page Street
4684 E Olney Avenue
1338 East Park Avenue
3351 East San Angelo Avenue
1252 N PALMSPRINGS Drive
4201 East San Remo Avenue
3971 East Redfield Court
330 N Cottonwood Dr
4719 E LAUREL Avenue
4036 E PAGE Avenue
2074 E DIAS Drive
3950 E HEATHER Court
3648 East Feather Avenue
4654 E. Redfield Rd.
981 N BALBOA Drive
420 East Bruce Avenue
405 N Ranger Court
1633 E lakeside Drive E
107 East Park Avenue
1385 N Recker Rd
811 N Peppertree Dr
3591 E Melody Ln
1217 E LIGHTHOUSE Court
2568 E Santa Rosa Drive
4666 East Olney Avenue
1337 N Banning Ct
4335 E RAWHIDE Street
4680 E Laurel Ave
4251 E LEXINGTON Avenue
4144 E Stanford
3910 E Olive Ave 20900535 (003)
4431 E PRINCETON Avenue
3065 East Santa Rosa Drive
3931 E. Redfield Ct.
405 North Ranger Trail
1692 E BRUCE Avenue
715 N SPARROW Drive
4661 E LAUREL Avenue
2306 E MILLBRAE Court
419 N. Ranger Ct.
1012 N KIRBY Street
352 N Brett St
3723 E LEAH Lane
1361 N Alexis Dr
1811 East Tremaine Avenue
765 N SPARROW Drive
140 N PALM Street
1442 E Bruce Avenue
3244 E. San Angelo Ave.
4144 E Stanford Ave
3534 E GARY Way
1302 E Princeton Avenue
3314 E San Angelo Ave
3290 E JUANITA Avenue
1530 E BEACON Drive
3155 E Merrill Avenue
1520 E Park AVE, 21263818 (002)
4357 E VAUGHN Avenue
1321 N JAMAICA Way
1114 North Sailors Way
1420 East Stanford Avenue
2709 E MICHELLE Way
1220 E TREMAINE Avenue
4238 East Harvard Avenue
507 N RANGER Trail
519 North Ranger Trail
1144 N Sailors Way
1419 E ENCINAS Avenue
1003 E PRINCETON Avenue
4725 East Olney Avenue
241 N Birch ct
2066 East La Salle Way
1034 N KIRBY Street
4239 East Park Avenue
1842 East Marquette Drive
1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive
4351 E Foundation St.
4737 East Olive Avenue
1213 E HARBOR VIEW Drive
1455 East Lexington Avenue
4101 E Olive Ave
1409 N. Thunderbird Ave.
2960 E SANTA ROSA Drive
321 East Stonebridge Drive
4197 East Rawhide Street
4258 E Rawhide Street
1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue
2104 East Gondola Lane
420 E Stonebridge Dr
3921 E HEATHER Court
3961 East Lexington Avenue
4459 E STANFORD Avenue
4112 E RAWHIDE Street
1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive
504 N Ranger Trl
4724 East Redfield Road
1510 E BEACON Drive
380 E Barbarita Ave
1454 E Beacon Drive
1133 E SAN ANGELO Avenue
3374 E PAGE Avenue
3921 E LEXINGTON Avenue
3552 E BRUCE Avenue
4431 E PRINCETON Avenue
217 E BRUCE Avenue
306 East Vaughn Avenue
841 North Saint Elena Street
1233 N Pebble Beach Dr
1262 E MINERAL Road
3726 E BRUCE Court
3566 E MICHELLE Way
4353 E Morrison Ranch Parkway
2070 East Huron Court
4435 E CAMPBELL Court
4238 East Ford Avenue
4258 E Rawhide St
3539 E Bartlett Drive
449 N Citrus Ln
3527 E BRUCE Avenue
1444 E Park Avenue
320 N CORRINE Drive
440 N CITRUS Lane
605 N GRANITE Street
815 N Cole Ct
3850 E Heather Ct
706 N BLACKBIRD Drive
425 E Cullumber Ave # D
1173 N Sunnyvale Ave
801 E Scott Avenue
3631 E SAN REMO Avenue
3880 E DOUGLAS Loop
4225 E Towne Lane
24 E. Elliot Rd
891 N DATE PALM Drive
2129 E MALLARD Court
1249 E LAUREL Avenue
3419 E TERRACE Avenue
1341 N. Palmsprings Drive
2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive
2112 East Freeport Lane
3470 E Campbell Rd
4102 E Park Ave
37 East Linda Lane
3772 E Lexington Avenue
4163 Redfield Avenue
3549 E JUANITA Avenue
421 East Juanita Avenue
2220 E Marquette Drive
908 E VAUGHN Avenue
4238 East Ford Avenue
426 N SHAYLEE Lane
645 E Desert LN 21247608 (001)
4729 E BARBARITA Avenue
1132 E Hearne Way
2069 E. Mallard Ct
562 N Citrus Lane
3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue
609 N. Granite St.
3232 E STANFORD Avenue
527 N RANGER Trail
3561 E HARWELL Road
909 E CULLUMBER Street
4538 E DOUGLAS Avenue
1130 N MARTINGALE Road
1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court
3594 E Gary Way
1219 N Jamaica Way
438 E VAUGHN Avenue
4696 E OLNEY Avenue
973 E Linda Lane
1446 E BEACON Drive
1040 N PALM Street
3160 E Millbrae Lane
4756 E LAUREL Avenue
4696 E OLNEY Avenue
913 N COBBLESTONE Street
3980 East Pinon Court
1256 N BANNING Street
419 E Linda Ln Unit A
3881 E DOUGLAS Loop
340 E LINDA Lane
1664 East Heather Avenue
4655 East Laurel Avenue
837 N SAILORS Way
1580 North Racine Court
302 E VAUGHN Avenue
3917 E STANFORD Avenue
1134 E DOUGLAS Avenue
170 E Guadalupe Rd - 161
4273 East Page Avenue
239 N Starboard Dr
4243 E BRUCE Court
462 North Citrus Lane
4729 East Olney Avenue
3079 E SANTA ROSA Drive
971 E. Park Ave.
345 N DATE PALM Drive
2925 E. Harwell Rd 21230546
758 N BLACKBIRD Drive
4756 E LAUREL Avenue
3775 East Park Avenue
1256 E. MINERAL RD.
3312 East San Remo Avenue
4737 E BARBARITA Avenue
3447 E Linda Ln
538 North Cobblestone Street
4732 E BARBARITA Avenue
230 E TREMAINE Avenue
4138 East San Remo Avenue
1119 N OWL Drive
2602 E VAUGHN Avenue
1500 North Sunview Parkway
537 N. Redrock Street
2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive
761 N PHEASANT Drive
1319 E TREASURE COVE Drive
1463 E Lexington Avenue
1814 East Oak Harbor Drive
1410 North Sailors Way
361 E ASPEN Way
3115 E. San Pedro Court
4307 East San Remo Avenue
1711 E. Redfield Rd
231 East Stonebridge Drive
3285 E FORD Avenue
1926 E MARQUETTE Drive
229 N Palm St Trlr 2
554 N CITRUS Lane
4108 E BRECKENRIDGE Way
895 North Date Palm Drive
1832 East Bruce Avenue
3030 East Michelle Way
483 North Ranger Trail
3463 East Linda Lane
591 East Park Avenue
3226 East Tremaine Avenue
4238 E HARVARD Avenue
980 East Bruce Avenue
306 North Palm Street
1941 Pierpont
2249 East Beachcomber Drive
509 North Redrock Street
4641 East Laurel Avenue
429 N. Citrus Lane
4348 E Park Ave
1128 N Sunnyvale Avenue
420 East Page Avenue
503 N Ranger Trl
3323 East Page Avenue
4027 East Vaughn Avenue
1516 East Princeton Avenue
331 E SCOTT Avenue
1255 East San Angelo Avenue
3547 E BARTLETT DRIVE
380 East Aspen Way
132 E Olive
879 East Hearne Way
3530 E PARK Avenue
306 E HARVARD Avenue
2256 E LAKECREST Drive
1338 N PALMSPRINGS Drive
2128 E Catamaran Drive
4144 E Juanita Ave
1716 E cullumber Street
1120 N Val Vista DR - 80
1042 N MOCCASIN Trail
1115 N Jamacia Court
1902 E WILLOW TREE Court
1700 E LAKESIDE Drive
3901 E SAN PEDRO Avenue
421 East Juanita Avenue
4734 E Olney Ave
3893 E Cody Ave
641 N PHEASANT Drive
3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr.
425 North Ranger Trail
464 N CITRUS Lane
419 E. Bruce Ave Unit #C
1767 E REDFIELD Road
574 N CITRUS Lane
126 E Laurel Avenue
3556 E Bartlett Dr
2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive
201 E Cullumber
3882 East Page Avenue
1730 E OLIVE Avenue
1030 North Wade Drive
1409 E CORAL COVE Drive
1130 N Wade Drive
1335 E WASHINGTON Avenue
802 E VAUGHN Avenue
931 East Linda Lane
3970 E DOUGLAS Loop
4100 E Campbell Ave
3230 E FORD Avenue
3878 E ENCINAS Avenue
306 E HARVARD Avenue
4232 E BRUCE Court
1858 E TREMAINE Avenue
2241 East Mallard Court
4101 E Olive Ave
2202 E Sausalito Court
3848 E HARVARD Avenue
808 E. Vaughn
4100 E CAMPBELL Avenue
2526 E Park Ave
4316 E PARK Avenue
3476 E MERRILL Avenue
2226 E MALLARD Court
911 North Joshua Tree Lane
1505 East Commerce Avenue
1305 E. Treasure Cove Dr.
3950 E CODY Avenue
3465 East Bruce Avenue
3939 E ENCINAS Avenue
1149 E Princeton
1133 N NIELSON Street
432 E Stonebridge Dr
4710 E Olney Ave
920 N Blue Marlin Dr
4307 E DOUGLAS Avenue
1111 E. Washington Ave.
1410 N PEBBLE BEACH Drive
3586 E PARK Avenue
4348 E Park Avenue
1380 E PAGE AVE
802 N. Gull Haven Ct.
4286 E. Mesquite Street
571 E San Pedro Ave
1342 East Parkside Drive
857 E Park Avenue
1522 E Campbell Ave
620 East Linda Lane
4236 E Cotton Ct
1008 N PLYMOUTH Court
3543 E Washington Ave
4609 E TOWNE Lane
1673 E Tremaine Avenuie
2955 E. Harwell Rd.
4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue
862 East Vaughn Avenue
825 N Blue Marlin Drive
4505 E Scott Ave
840 N OLYMPIC Drive
1518 E Treasure Cove Dr
1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive
3419 East Terrace Avenue
1388 East Page Avenue
4379 East Mesquite Street
3460 East Juanita Avenue
1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue
1173 North Sunnyvale Avenue
413 East Bruce Avenue
1549 E CATAMARAN Drive
1425 E Lexington Avenue
4704 East Olney Avenue
844 N GRANITE Street
4074 E ORION Street
407 N Ranger Ct
3621 East San Pedro Avenue
910 N Swan Dr
120 East Cullumber Avenue
1678 E LINDA Lane
1694 E COTTON Court