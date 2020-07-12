Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Pointe West Apartments, one of Rapid City's best places to call home. Quietly set on a hilltop overlooking Stevens High School, Pointe West is conveniently located near excellent schools, churches, shopping, and some of Rapid City's best recreation. Apartments filled by natural lighting and industry-leading amenities help you truly feel that, this is home.