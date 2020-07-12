All apartments in Rapid City
Pointe West
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Pointe West

Open Now until 5pm
3945 Pointe West Pl · (605) 250-2253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3945 Pointe West Pl, Rapid City, SD 57702

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-232 · Avail. Sep 16

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-242 · Avail. Jul 17

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 02-143 · Avail. Aug 7

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 04-223 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 842 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe West.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to Pointe West Apartments, one of Rapid City's best places to call home. Quietly set on a hilltop overlooking Stevens High School, Pointe West is conveniently located near excellent schools, churches, shopping, and some of Rapid City's best recreation. Apartments filled by natural lighting and industry-leading amenities help you truly feel that, this is home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: 75 lb max weight limit. Unacceptable breeds include but are not limited to German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull dog, Karelien Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Off Street Parking for all residents. Garages with electric garage door opener and keyless entry pad available. $75 per month.
Storage Details: Locked storage room directly outside of apartment included in rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pointe West have any available units?
Pointe West has 12 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does Pointe West have?
Some of Pointe West's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe West currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe West pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe West is pet friendly.
Does Pointe West offer parking?
Yes, Pointe West offers parking.
Does Pointe West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pointe West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe West have a pool?
Yes, Pointe West has a pool.
Does Pointe West have accessible units?
No, Pointe West does not have accessible units.
Does Pointe West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe West has units with dishwashers.
