Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:12 PM

16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rapid City, SD

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$839
915 sqft
Great location close to Baken Shopping Center, banks, and restaurants. Units include dishwasher, patio or balcony, and carpet. Community offers access to business center, tennis court, pool, and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 11 at 05:21pm
2 Units Available
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$920
880 sqft
Silver Spring Condominiums, located in one of the premier areas of Rapid City, is a modern living area on the edge of nature. Each unit is carpeted, outfitted with neutral classic decor and comes with stacked washer & dryer and dishwasher.
Last updated June 11 at 05:13pm
14 Units Available
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$855
842 sqft
Canyon Lake Park and the Jackson Disc Golf Course provide residents an easy escape. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, and on-site laundry. Units have free utilities, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
15 Units Available
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
Canyon Lake Apartments are one of Rapid City's premier apartment communities. Our industry-leading amenities will help you settle in easily.
Last updated June 11 at 05:21pm
15 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1035 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.
Last updated June 11 at 05:18pm
7 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
992 sqft
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$869
874 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Rapid City, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Rapid City Regional Hospital. Community offers maintenance, BBQs, garage, and business center. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, walk in closets, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1135 sqft
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
12 Units Available
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
Leafy residential community with spacious apartments, a short walk from Centennial Park. Units have air conditioning and garbage disposals. On-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Cable television included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
756 Earleen D
756 Earleen Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$915
827 sqft
756 Earleen D Available 07/24/20 2 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | GROUND LEVEL CONDO | GARAGE | WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED - This 827 Sq. Ft., ground level condo is located in Belleview Condominiums and was built in 2008.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4013 Fairway Hills Dr.
4013 Fairway Hills Dr, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
SPACIOUS, WESTSIDE 2 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | CONDO | GARAGE SPACE - Take a look at this maintenance free, newer condo located at 4013 Fairway Hills (In building 4001).

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2702 W. Rapid St
2702 West Rapid Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$800
This updated top level of a duplex has newer flooring and paint. It features a spacious kitchen with eat in dining space, a large living room with tons of light, two nice sized bedrooms and one bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4616 Chalkstone #J
4616 Chalkstone Drive, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$875
1025 sqft
4616 Chalkstone #J Available 06/15/20 Affordable Condo Available June 2020 - This 2 bed, 2 bath condo offers one level main floor maintenance free living and represents a great value in our market.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
117 E. Van Buren
117 East Van Buren Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$725
1056 sqft
2 BEDROOM | 1 1/2 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has 1,056 sq ft of living space and is located on the north side of Rapid City.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
407 E Madison St
407 East Madison Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedroom House for Rent - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOUSE for rent. Fenced yard, shed, new paint. Washer and Dryer in unit, No smoking, Pets welcome with references and deposit. $825 rent + deposit and utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Rapid City

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
350 Spirit Dr
350 Spirit Dr, Meade County, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1632 sqft
New 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Brand New, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome just outside Ellsworth Air Force Base main gate. Walking distance to area schools. Minutes from I-90.

June 2020 Rapid City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rapid City Rent Report. Rapid City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rapid City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rapid City rents increased slightly over the past month

Rapid City rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rapid City stand at $647 for a one-bedroom apartment and $846 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Rapid City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rapid City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Rapid City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rapid City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rapid City's median two-bedroom rent of $846 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Rapid City.
    • While Rapid City's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rapid City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rapid City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

