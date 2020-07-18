Amenities

3946 Park Dr Available 07/27/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Take a look at this gorgeous split level, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,332 Sq. Ft., townhome that was built in 2013. Located on the West side of Rapid City, the upper floor of this townhome consists of the living room, dining room, master bedroom with en-suite, 2nd bedroom and 2nd bathroom. The lower level boasts a large family room, laundry, 3rd and 4th bedrooms, and 3rd bathroom. Some inviting features of this home include the deck off the dining room, double car garage, sprinkler system, and central air.



Sorry, NO PETS!

All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.



