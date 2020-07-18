All apartments in Rapid City
Find more places like 3946 Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rapid City, SD
/
3946 Park Dr
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

3946 Park Dr

3946 Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rapid City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3946 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3946 Park Dr Available 07/27/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Take a look at this gorgeous split level, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,332 Sq. Ft., townhome that was built in 2013. Located on the West side of Rapid City, the upper floor of this townhome consists of the living room, dining room, master bedroom with en-suite, 2nd bedroom and 2nd bathroom. The lower level boasts a large family room, laundry, 3rd and 4th bedrooms, and 3rd bathroom. Some inviting features of this home include the deck off the dining room, double car garage, sprinkler system, and central air.

Sorry, NO PETS!
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

To ensure accuracy view this listing on Kahler Property Management’s website at www.kahlerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 Park Dr have any available units?
3946 Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rapid City, SD.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
Is 3946 Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3946 Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3946 Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rapid City.
Does 3946 Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3946 Park Dr offers parking.
Does 3946 Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3946 Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 Park Dr have a pool?
No, 3946 Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3946 Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 3946 Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3946 Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3946 Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3946 Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave.
Rapid City, SD 57701
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave
Rapid City, SD 57701
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl
Rapid City, SD 57702

Similar Pages

Rapid City 2 BedroomsRapid City Apartments with Balconies
Rapid City Apartments with ParkingRapid City Dog Friendly Apartments
Rapid City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology