Pennington County, SD
1045 Duffer Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1045 Duffer Dr

1045 Duffer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Duffer Drive, Pennington County, SD 57702

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1045 Duffer Dr Available 07/27/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** 3 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | HART RANCH TOWNHOME | WALKOUT BASEMENT | GARAGE - Schedule a viewing today to see this beautiful home in Hart Ranch. Just a few great features of this this spacious townhome include 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, walkout basement, central vac system, fireplace, central air, and a double car garage!

This home would be small dog negotiable with a $300 deposit per dog and an additional $25/mo per dog pet rent.
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
Tenant is responsible for snow removal up to 4", beds/bushes (HOA does lawn), and all utilities.

To ensure accuracy of this listing, please visit Kahler Property Management's website at www.kahlerpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5886877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

