meade county
24 Apartments for rent in Meade County, SD📍
8132 South Blucksberg Drive
8132 South Blucksberg Drive, Blucksberg Mountain, SD
3 Bedrooms
$945
1105 sqft
Quiet, Private Setting: 3Bdrm, 1Bath Near Sturgis - Quiet Neighborhood: Clean, private setting located 5 miles outside Sturgis SD – 3 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home available mid-July.
2635 Park Pl
2635 Park Avenue, Sturgis, SD
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
2026 sqft
Check Out this Beautiful Villa! - Lake Front Villa - come appreciate the views of the private lake on the North Side of Tea.
6916 Emerald Heights Road
6916 Emerald Heights Road, Summerset, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious Sunmerset Home Available Immediately - This two bedroom 2 bath home is located on a quiet private street in Summerset and is sure to please any renter.
350 Spirit Dr
350 Spirit Dr, Meade County, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1632 sqft
New 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Brand New, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome just outside Ellsworth Air Force Base main gate. Walking distance to area schools. Minutes from I-90.
Results within 1 mile of Meade County
4616 Chalkstone #F
4616 Chalkstone Drive, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$900
1025 sqft
4616 Chalkstone #F Available 08/08/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lower Level Condo Available Immediately - This 2 bed, 2 bath condo offers one level main floor maintenance free living and represents a great value in our market.
34 Melano St
34 Melano Street, Pennington County, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1740 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | GARAGE | SPLIT LEVEL HOUSE - This 1,740 Sq. Ft., split level home was built in 2010 and is located North of Lowe's in Rapid City.
Results within 5 miles of Meade County
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$796
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$833
915 sqft
Great location close to Baken Shopping Center, banks, and restaurants. Units include dishwasher, patio or balcony, and carpet. Community offers access to business center, tennis court, pool, and on-site laundry.
27 Monroe St
27 Monroe Street, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$650
688 sqft
27 Monroe St Available 08/19/20 1 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | ONE LEVEL | HOUSE - Kahler Property Management is offering this quaint 688 Sq Ft. one bedroom, one bath home that is located on the north side of Rapid City.
1227 South Street
1227 South Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
WestBlvd Area - 2 BR, 1 Bath Duplex Apartment, Main Level - Charming & Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath, main level apartment with 1stall oversized garage. Beautiful views in the West Blvd area. 850 SF living space. Shared laundry on lower level.
213 N. 44th
213 North 44th Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$925
213 N. 44th Available 07/24/20 2 BEDROOMS | 1 BATH | FENCED BACK YARD | WEST RAPID - Come take a look at this adorable bungalow style home that is located in west Rapid City. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and has a fenced back yard.
1639 Evergreen Dr.
1639 Evergreen Drive, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
885 sqft
1639 Evergreen Dr. Available 08/14/20 one level living 3 bedroom, 1 bath - All on one level, very cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage ready to move in. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Pet friendly with reference and deposit.
418 E Philadelphia St.
418 East Philadelphia Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
418 E Philadelphia St. Available 08/10/20 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex apartment for rent - Very cute, clean 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment for rent. Washer and Dryer in unit, fenced yard, clean and will be ready to move in August 15.
420 Columbus St.
420 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD
5 Bedrooms
$900
1157 sqft
Available Summer 2020 - Spacious floor plan that is conveniently located close to the downtown area. Tenants pay gas and electric; water, sewer and garbage are provided. Security deposit is equal to first month's rent.
117 E. Van Buren
117 East Van Buren Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$725
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BEDROOM | 1 1/2 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has 1,056 sq ft of living space and is located on the north side of Rapid City.
407 E Madison St
407 East Madison Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedroom House for Rent - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOUSE for rent. Fenced yard, shed, new paint. Washer and Dryer in unit, No smoking, Pets welcome with references and deposit. $825 rent + deposit and utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Meade County
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
Leafy residential community with spacious apartments, a short walk from Centennial Park. Units have air conditioning and garbage disposals. On-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Cable television included.
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$775
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
874 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Rapid City, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Rapid City Regional Hospital. Community offers maintenance, BBQs, garage, and business center. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, walk in closets, and patio or balcony.
137 E St Francis
137 East Saint Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$950
COZY 2 BEDROOM | ROBBINSDALE RANCH | RAPID CITY - Come take a look at this cozy 2 bed 1 bath home located on the south side of Rapid City in the Robbinsdale area.
2805 W Flormann St
2805 West Flormann Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1092 sqft
2805 W Flormann St Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Rent - One Level Living, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage with extra 2 Car Garage/Shed in back yard. Hardwood Floors, Fenced Backyard well maintained home.
3510 Maple Ave
3510 Maple Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Southside Home Available Soon - This quiet southside home is perfect for any rental. Featuring three bedrooms, one bath, a nice sized kitchen, one stall garage and a large fenced yard you are sure to love this gem.
2119 Rena
2119 Rena Pl, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available May 2019 - Looking for a nice house in a quite neighborhood? This 3 bedroom house is nestled in the south side of Rapid City near parks, schools, shopping, and downtown.
2428 Holiday Ln
2428 Holiday Lane, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2760 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.
2218 Hoefer Ave
2218 Hoefer Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
One Level Living - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and a family room all on one level. One car garage with a big fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, separate laundry room and a cute covered porch in front. Close to Robbinsdale Schools and Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Meade County area include South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Rapid City have apartments for rent.