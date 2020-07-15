Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

901 S 5th Avenue Available 07/20/20 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, two story - Breathtaking LAKE VIEWS abound at this grand two story in Brandon. Wood floors in the spacious entry stretching in through the formal front living room, in to the semi-formal dining with a sliding door to deck, grand kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, pot filler, center island, granite & large walk in pantry. It is open to a carpeted main floor family room boasting a gas fireplace flanked by built-in cabinets & panoramic views of the lake. There is also a half bath, plus large mudroom from the garage entrance w/lockers & closet. FOUR upper level bedrooms, loft for office or gaming, kids' bath w/double sinks & laundry hookups. Absolutely amazing view from master suite that includes two sinks, tiled shower, jet tub & walk in closet. Lower level has bedroom 5, 4th bath and theater style TV entertaining and game table area. Two walkout doors to back yard & large concrete patio. Oversized triple garage finished w/hot/cold water & drain. One year lease required. No Pets, No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5866738)