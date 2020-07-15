All apartments in Brandon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

901 S 5th Avenue

901 5th Avenue · (605) 940-5544
Location

901 5th Avenue, Brandon, SD 57005

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 901 S 5th Avenue · Avail. Jul 20

$3,500

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4316 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
901 S 5th Avenue Available 07/20/20 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, two story - Breathtaking LAKE VIEWS abound at this grand two story in Brandon. Wood floors in the spacious entry stretching in through the formal front living room, in to the semi-formal dining with a sliding door to deck, grand kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, pot filler, center island, granite & large walk in pantry. It is open to a carpeted main floor family room boasting a gas fireplace flanked by built-in cabinets & panoramic views of the lake. There is also a half bath, plus large mudroom from the garage entrance w/lockers & closet. FOUR upper level bedrooms, loft for office or gaming, kids' bath w/double sinks & laundry hookups. Absolutely amazing view from master suite that includes two sinks, tiled shower, jet tub & walk in closet. Lower level has bedroom 5, 4th bath and theater style TV entertaining and game table area. Two walkout doors to back yard & large concrete patio. Oversized triple garage finished w/hot/cold water & drain. One year lease required. No Pets, No Smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5866738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 S 5th Avenue have any available units?
901 S 5th Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 901 S 5th Avenue have?
Some of 901 S 5th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 S 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
901 S 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 S 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 901 S 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 901 S 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 901 S 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 901 S 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 S 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 S 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 901 S 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 901 S 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 901 S 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 901 S 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 S 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 S 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 S 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
