Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Brandon, SD with garages

Brandon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1115 Teakwood Street
1115 Teakwood Street, Brandon, SD
2 Bedrooms
$430
750 sqft
$430 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH RENT AND $730 + $25 Base Utility Fee FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! *Just minutes from Sioux Falls *Great location...

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
408 North Sioux Boulevard
408 N Sioux Blvd, Brandon, SD
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
$650 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $950 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!! To take a tour of the unit, click here: https://my.matterport.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
901 S 5th Avenue
901 5th Avenue, Brandon, SD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4316 sqft
901 S 5th Avenue Available 07/20/20 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, two story - Breathtaking LAKE VIEWS abound at this grand two story in Brandon.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,135
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$695
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
1123 sqft
Prime location across the street from Washington High School and close to the Dawley Farm Retail Mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes feature walk-in closets, laundry in home and hardwood floors.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
913 S. Gordon
913 South Gordon Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1820 sqft
913 S. Gordon Available 06/01/20 Move In Ready House - Welcome to your new home. Nicely kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, ranch style house with a bonus room in the basement. Fenced back yard with a two car garage located on the east side of Sioux Falls.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Oakmont Estates
1301 E Northstar Ln, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1069 sqft
Contemporary residential complex near Journey Elementary School in southeastern Sioux Falls. Carpeted units with dens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, window treatments, balconies, and kitchen islands.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
North End East
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,105
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$900
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Sioux Falls
Uptown Exchange Lofts
522 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1247 sqft
One-of-a-kind upscale urban lofts within walking distance to the best Sioux Falls has to offer. The colorful building offers tons of character, fashionable finishes and towering ceilings. Enjoy Falls Park as your backyard!
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$910
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1274 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
4 Units Available
Beadie Greenway
Beadle West Apartments
900 E 14th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
987 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans are close to all the excitement Sioux Falls has to offer. Amenities include bike trails, grand courtyard and bbq/grills in pet-friendly community. Appliances, patio/balcony, on-site laundry.
Last updated June 19 at 03:32 PM
2 Units Available
Graystone Heights
5140 South Graystone Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Graystone Heights in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
Springbrook Estates
807 N Cleveland Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$640
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
820 sqft
Soak up quiet living near downtown Sioux Falls. Apartments feature private balconies and patios and a dining nook. Pet-friendly community with a playground area and swimming pool.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
4609 East 26th Street
4609 East 26th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$499
900 sqft
$499 FOR THE FIRST TWO FULL MONTHS AND $765 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE! To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North End West
715 N Prairie Ave
715 North Prairie Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1/2 off first months rent!!!! - Beautiful single family home located near downtown Sioux Falls. This home has all of the quirks of an older property while also having the luxuries of updated appliances and renovations.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerson
101 S Western Ave Unit 6
101 South Western Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$775
1080 sqft
Centrally Located: Private, spacious apartment with valuted ceilings in an established neighborhood. Close to both downtown and I-29 plus within walking distance of hardware stores, grocery stores and restaurants.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Augustana
615 West 15th Street
615 West 15th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
This one bedroom, one bath unit is located near downtown Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools and more. This unit features updated flooring that is easy to clean and maintain.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3004 S West Ave
3004 South West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1110 sqft
QUAINT THREE BEDROOM HOUSE, GREAT LOCATION WITH EVEN MORE AMENITIES!!! - SHOWINGS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 1. This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is located near central Sioux Falls.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2208 South Willow Avenue
2208 South Willow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$925
1236 sqft
This charming house is in a nice neighborhood, close to area schools, medical centers, shopping and more. This house features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The living room has original hard wood flooring and lots of natural light.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerson
112 South Garfield Avenue
112 South Garfield Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $610+ $25 BASE UTILITY FEE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! This spacious 1 bedroom unit is located in northwest Sioux Falls near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers, and more.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2721 South Maywood Drive
2721 South Maywood Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
2000 sqft
THIS HOUSE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW UNTIL AUGUST 1. MORE PICTURES WILL COME AS THE HOUSE IS AVAILABLE! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the East side of Sioux Falls.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Brandon, SD

Brandon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

