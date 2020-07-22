Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Brandon, SD with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Brandon offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >
1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
14 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$695
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
3 Units Available
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1112 sqft
Prime location across the street from Washington High School and close to the Dawley Farm Retail Mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes feature walk-in closets, laundry in home and hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
4 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1274 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
$
26 Units Available
North End East
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$985
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1083 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
9 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1263 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
9 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$900
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Sioux Falls
Uptown Exchange Lofts
522 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,125
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1247 sqft
One-of-a-kind upscale urban lofts within walking distance to the best Sioux Falls has to offer. The colorful building offers tons of character, fashionable finishes and towering ceilings. Enjoy Falls Park as your backyard!
1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
5 Units Available
North End East
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,105
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1155 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
4 Units Available
Oakmont Estates
1301 E Northstar Ln, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1095 sqft
Contemporary residential complex near Journey Elementary School in southeastern Sioux Falls. Carpeted units with dens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, window treatments, balconies, and kitchen islands.
1 of 1

Last updated June 19 at 03:32 PM
2 Units Available
Graystone Heights
5140 South Graystone Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Graystone Heights in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerson
209 S. Holly Ave
209 South Holly Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$735
660 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath home - 2 bedroom ranch with no basement. Updated bathroom, laminate flooring in kitchen, and fresh paint in this neat and clean home. Concrete drive for off street parking. Garden shed for your outdoor supplies.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
North End West
618 W McClellan House
618 West Mcclellan Street, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
618 W McClellan House Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - 618 W MCCLELLAN STREET; PETS OK!! - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 11:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2721 South Maywood Drive
2721 South Maywood Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
2000 sqft
THIS HOUSE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW UNTIL AUGUST 1. MORE PICTURES WILL COME AS THE HOUSE IS AVAILABLE! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the East side of Sioux Falls.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Brandon, SD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Brandon offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Brandon. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Brandon can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

