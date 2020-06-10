All apartments in Woodfield
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:56 PM

1745 Bywood Drive

1745 Bywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1745 Bywood Drive, Woodfield, SC 29223
Woodfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Bywood Drive have any available units?
1745 Bywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodfield, SC.
Is 1745 Bywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Bywood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Bywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 Bywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1745 Bywood Drive offer parking?
No, 1745 Bywood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1745 Bywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 Bywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Bywood Drive have a pool?
No, 1745 Bywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1745 Bywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1745 Bywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Bywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Bywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 Bywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1745 Bywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

