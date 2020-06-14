/
furnished apartments
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Welcome, SC
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue - A
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 Unit Available
701 S Florida Avenue
701 South Florida Avenue, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
**AVAILABLE JUNE 8TH** Newly renovated FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Welcome
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Downtown Greenville
2 Units Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Valley Creek
118 Units Available
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.
Sterling
1 Unit Available
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to
Nicholtown
1 Unit Available
24 Ackley Road
24 Ackley Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1250 sqft
Classic 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with large fenced in back yard - SUMMER TIME SPECIAL - 3 MONTH LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE AT END OF LEASE Lease signed by 6/1/2020 will have security deposit waived! Leassee has first dibs to purchase the home at the
Overbrook Historic District
1 Unit Available
1512 East North Street - B
1512 East North Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM OR YEAR LEASE** ***FURNISHED ONLY*** Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath within walking distance to Bon Secours Arena and great restaurants. Less than 3 minute drive to downtown.
West End Market
1 Unit Available
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.
Pettigru Historic District
1 Unit Available
10 Manly Street
10 A3 Manly St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
Historic Charleston style building presents downtown living in elegance. Oak floors, split bedroom plan, open design. Balcony overlooks landscaped courtyard. Balcony access from living room and from master bedroom. Furnished washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Welcome
21 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
127 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
7 Units Available
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385.
Hollingsworth Park
12 Units Available
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1110 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
6 Units Available
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
990 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, private balconies, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, and a pool. Fifteen minutes from downtown.
2 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$860
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
112 Bankside Road
112 Bankside Lane, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse near Furman and Cherrydale - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. Immaculate and updated. All appliance include Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer furnished and located upstairs.
1 Unit Available
305 Love Drive
305 Love Drive, Travelers Rest, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1096 sqft
Combo Goodness - Downtown Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** This home is fully renovated and has all