Apartment List
/
SC
/
warrenville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
109 McCampbell Street
109 Mccampbell Street, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1056 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom / 2 bath Cottage. Close to Aiken, North Augusta and Augusta. Hardwood Floor, covered front porch.. One car garage or storage shed with side road entry. Some work in progress.
Results within 5 miles of Warrenville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 02:12pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$758
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$763
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1235 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
101 The Bunkers
101 The Bunkers, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully, newly renovated furnished 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome features wood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, stainless appliances. Peacefully quiet location with view from back patio of the golf course.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
210 Arbor Terrace
210 Arbor Ter, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in the heart of downtown Aiken. Enjoy walking to local restaurants, boutique shopping, the arts center, theater and everything else this charming town has to offer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
327 Laurens Street SW
327 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Easy Aiken Downtown living with no maintenance and all the fun! Condo is being updated with new paint, wood laminate flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
897 Houndslake Drive
897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1204 Whiskey Road
1204 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$650
595 sqft
Second-story offices available for lease in attractive professional office building located on the corner of Whiskey Road and Boardman Road. Walk-up to your office and see the Palmetto Golf Club from the balcony.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
146 Laurens Street NW
146 Laurens St NW, Aiken, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2073 sqft
Heart of Aiken downtown. Quaint downtown cottage. Craftsman style front porch welcomes you to this historic buildings charm. Commercial space for rent with two stories, 5 rooms that can be used as offices and a waiting area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3823 Vaucluse Road
3823 Vaucluse Road, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming, comfortable, newly remodeled furnished rental features large open eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, double oven and stainless appliances. Brazilian cherry floors throughout with vaulted ceilings and timber frame style exposed beams.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6020 Village West Lane
6020 Village West Lane, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1200 sqft
Available Now! Attached Townhome with Approximately 1200 Square Feet. Living Room/Dining Room Combination. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
225 Barnwell Avenue NW
225 Barnwell Ave NW, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,986
1766 sqft
Charming single-story office space located in downtown Aiken. Ideal location for any business, including retail, office, medical, administrative, etc. Walkability is a plus to all downtown amenities, restaurants and businesses. Street parking.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
218 York Street SE
218 York St SE, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Step into the apartment and step into the charm of Aiken. This historic building features a fully furnished and turnkey 1 BR apartment downstairs available for rent at $2000 a month for long term rental (no utilities included).

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
469 Tarsel Court
469 Tarsel Ct, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
This is a beautiful new construction town home in a great neighborhood. Its a 3 bed 2 bath with a 1 car garage, fenced in back yard and a coved patio. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
218 Lancaster
218 Lancaster St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
Charming, comfortably furnished and newly renovated! This home features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bath. Covered front porch, and spacious rear deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 The Corners Drive
11 The Cors, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
983 sqft
Aiken condo with large patio! - This charming attached condo offers a large exterior patio and two parking spaces on the exterior. Inside the home, it features a living room with fireplace and tons of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
2242 Pine Log Road
2242 Pine Log Road, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
962 sqft
Two Bedroom one Bath home in great location. New carpet and freshly painted throughout. Privacy fenced courtyard in back. Small covered front porch for relaxing.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
207 Bobwhite Drive
207 Bobwhite Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1334 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH SINGLE CAR GARAGE, PRIVACY FENCED YARD AND PATIO!! INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR!!! SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL FEE.
Results within 10 miles of Warrenville
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
15 Units Available
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$903
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1125 sqft
Surround yourself in the serenity Gatewood Apartment Homes offers! Picture yourself strolling through beautiful breathtaking mature maple, pine, dogwood and crepe myrtle trees while your senses are stimulated by the aroma of jasmine and honeysuckle

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8177 Cozy Knoll
8177 Cozy Knl, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1550 Square Feet. Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections. Fenced in Back Yard. Patio. Two-Car Garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
146 Photinia Drive
146 Photinia Dr, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
Beautifully updated and furnished townhouse that includes all utilities (electricity, water, sewer, trash, and high-speed internet: NO CABLE) and housewares. Open floorplan, engineered hardwood floors, and upgraded appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
440 Society Hill Drive
440 Society Hill Dr, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$2,100
Share doctor's offices - 2 exam rooms, office, reception deck/office, nurse station, shared waiting room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Warrenville, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Warrenville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GACayce, SCGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University