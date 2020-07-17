All apartments in Richland County
3801 Trotter Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3801 Trotter Rd

3801 Trotter Road · (803) 281-2545
Location

3801 Trotter Road, Richland County, SC 29209

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3801 Trotter Rd · Avail. now

$1,129

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1438 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Southeast Columbia-Newly Renovated and So close to EVERYTHING! Just minutes from Downtown and Fort Jackson - Located in a welcoming neighborhood in Southeast Columbia, Trotter Rd. is situated so close and convenient to USC, Downtown Columbia, easy access to interstates and Ft Jackson! This home is so charming and ready to make incredible memories with you. The interior has been freshly painted a soothing shade of gray that will perfectly compliment anyone's existing decor, beautiful hardwoods and it offers a large/eat-in Kitchen equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances! Don't miss your chance to see this amazing home by Rent Haven. Call us today for more information on connecting you to the Perfect Address to Call Home!

==========
Pet Friendly
==========

Here at Rent Haven, we love our furry friends and welcome them with open arms!

There is a non-refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum.

Due to insurance reasons some of our pets will not be able to stay with us. Below is a list of pets we will not be able to accept:

Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf/Wolf Hybrid

This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment for your convenience, call today for more details or register online with Rently at www.rently.com or www.therenthaven.com

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 2.75x the amount of the rent, have a positive rental history going back 5 years, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Rent Haven Property Management.

Minimum credit score accepted would be a 540.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check on every applicant.

(RLNE4895277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Trotter Rd have any available units?
3801 Trotter Rd has a unit available for $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3801 Trotter Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Trotter Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Trotter Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Trotter Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Trotter Rd offer parking?
No, 3801 Trotter Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3801 Trotter Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Trotter Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Trotter Rd have a pool?
No, 3801 Trotter Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Trotter Rd have accessible units?
No, 3801 Trotter Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Trotter Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Trotter Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Trotter Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 Trotter Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
