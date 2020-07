Amenities

Classic ranch style brick home with attached 2-car garage and approximately 1,800 sqft situated on an acre of land. Bamboo floors throughout the home with ceramic tiles in the bathrooms. Eat in kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances and features a breakfast bar for those meals on the go. Comfortable sized bedrooms with a jacuzzi in the master bathroom. Large back deck and fenced in backyard. No HOA! Tenant responsible for maintaining yard all all utilities. Sorry but absolutely No Pets and No Smoking in or on the premises, including the garage and patio. Irrigation system on well water. Call Chicora today to schedule a viewing and note that applications are gladly accepted after personally viewing the property.