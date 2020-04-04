131 University Dr

Amenities

New Triplex Home in University Drive, Conway. SC - Property Id: 247900



$1050 Includes Utilities.

One Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom.



$1200 Includes Utilities.

Two Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom.



$1300 Includes Utilities.

Three Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom.



* Utilities Includes: Electric, Water, Sewer, and Trash.



MultiFamily Unit.

This property is a triplex home.

The property has 3 units and the unit is at the back of next to the Hackler golf course.



The unit is restructured and remodeled with contemporary design. All new appliances, refrigerator, led lights, new painting and laminate water proof floor.



The location is 10 mins walking distance from Coastal Carolina U and Horry George Tech. There are several shopping centers nearby as well. The rental location is on University Dr. in Conway, SC.



* Credit check and back ground check required.



You can make an appointment Tues to Sun 11 to 5.

Contact Person: Gina

Contact Enail: ginahan2002@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247900

No Pets Allowed



