All apartments in Red Hill
Find more places like 131 University Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Hill, SC
/
131 University Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:38 AM

131 University Dr

131 University Boulevard · (512) 993-9985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Red Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

131 University Boulevard, Red Hill, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New Triplex Home in University Drive, Conway. SC - Property Id: 247900

$1050 Includes Utilities.
One Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom.

$1200 Includes Utilities.
Two Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom.

$1300 Includes Utilities.
Three Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom.

* Utilities Includes: Electric, Water, Sewer, and Trash.

MultiFamily Unit.
This property is a triplex home.
The property has 3 units and the unit is at the back of next to the Hackler golf course.

The unit is restructured and remodeled with contemporary design. All new appliances, refrigerator, led lights, new painting and laminate water proof floor.

The location is 10 mins walking distance from Coastal Carolina U and Horry George Tech. There are several shopping centers nearby as well. The rental location is on University Dr. in Conway, SC.

* Credit check and back ground check required.

You can make an appointment Tues to Sun 11 to 5.
Contact Person: Gina
Contact Enail: ginahan2002@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247900
Property Id 247900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5656861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 University Dr have any available units?
131 University Dr has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 University Dr have?
Some of 131 University Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 University Dr currently offering any rent specials?
131 University Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 University Dr pet-friendly?
No, 131 University Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Hill.
Does 131 University Dr offer parking?
No, 131 University Dr does not offer parking.
Does 131 University Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 University Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 University Dr have a pool?
No, 131 University Dr does not have a pool.
Does 131 University Dr have accessible units?
No, 131 University Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 131 University Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 University Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 University Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 University Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 131 University Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Red Hill 2 BedroomsRed Hill 3 Bedrooms
Red Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRed Hill Apartments with Pool
Red Hill Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NC
Socastee, SCGarden City, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity