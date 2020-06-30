All apartments in Red Hill
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

1132 Lancelot Lane

1132 Lancelot Lane · (888) 616-6157
Location

1132 Lancelot Lane, Red Hill, SC 29526

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

Newly updated 3BR/2BA home in the Castlewood community in Conway, SC. There is a large fenced-in back yard with a shed for storage. The kitchen features a new stainless steel refrigerator. . With just a short drive to the beach, hospital, Coastal Carolina and HGTC, and shopping this home is in a great location.

Two small pets allowed with a $300 pet fee.

Pest Control included.

$1600 a month, $1600 security deposit with good credit and rental history. If both credit and rental history are not good, additional security deposit and/or prepaid rent may be considered. A qualified cosigner may also be considered for those who do not qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Lancelot Lane have any available units?
1132 Lancelot Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1132 Lancelot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Lancelot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Lancelot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Lancelot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Hill.
Does 1132 Lancelot Lane offer parking?
No, 1132 Lancelot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Lancelot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Lancelot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Lancelot Lane have a pool?
No, 1132 Lancelot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Lancelot Lane have accessible units?
No, 1132 Lancelot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Lancelot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Lancelot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Lancelot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Lancelot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
