1132 Lancelot Lane

Newly updated 3BR/2BA home in the Castlewood community in Conway, SC. There is a large fenced-in back yard with a shed for storage. The kitchen features a new stainless steel refrigerator. . With just a short drive to the beach, hospital, Coastal Carolina and HGTC, and shopping this home is in a great location.



Two small pets allowed with a $300 pet fee.



Pest Control included.



$1600 a month, $1600 security deposit with good credit and rental history. If both credit and rental history are not good, additional security deposit and/or prepaid rent may be considered. A qualified cosigner may also be considered for those who do not qualify.