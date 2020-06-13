Apartment List
/
SC
/
red bank
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Red Bank, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1197 OLD ORANGEBURG ROAD
1197 Old Orangeburg Road, Red Bank, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
NICE BUNGALOW FOR RENT IN LEXINGTON! - Property Id: 292780 SUPER CUTE SMALL HOME FOR RENT IN LEXINGTON/REDBANK AREA! HOME OFFERS 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH WITH 1000SQURE FEET OF LIVING SPACE! NEW FLOORING AND PAINT ON A LITTLE OVER AN ACRE.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
108 Condor Route
108 Condor Route, Red Bank, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
Perfect Location! - This great Lexington area home now available. There is a cute front porch to welcome you. As you enter the home, you will notice many modern updates and features.
Results within 1 mile of Red Bank
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3418 Emanuel Church Road
3418 Emanuel Church Rd, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Renovated like new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Washer and dryer hook up. Utilities included: water. Is NOT pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Red Bank
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
26 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$930
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
227 Rama Lane
227 Rama Lane, Lexington, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2104 sqft
A charming property in Lexington! Your next home includes: --4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --2,104 square feet --Conveniently located in close proximity to dining, shopping, interstates and gorgeous Lake Murray --Beautiful hardwood flooring

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
227 Drooping Leaf Lane
227 Drooping Leaf Lane, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1230 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
255 Richmond Farm Circle
255 Richmond Farm Circle, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1568 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath 1500+ Square feet. Close to Lexington High School. Convenient to I-20. Open floor plan. Only one bedroom has carpet. The other bedrooms have wood laminate. There is a nice fenced back yard with concrete patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1
101 Cherry Hall Dr, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1 Available 07/14/20 2 Bedrooms 1-1/2 Baths in Lexington's Cherry Hall - Don't miss this opportunity for affordable rent in Lexington, near the Old Mill! Recently updated, this unit has its living space downstairs and

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
165 Tybo Dr
165 Tybo Drive, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1374 sqft
Stunning, modern, and turnkey available for move-in today! The smartly designed open floorplan features beautiful wood laminate flooring, neutral paint, and a spacious 2-story living room, offering a welcoming atmosphere that's easy to maintain.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
118 Buckhaven Way
118 Buckhaven Way, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Charming 2/2 patio home in Waverly Place! This home is move in ready. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
575 Hopscotch Ln
575 Hopscotch Ln, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2094 sqft
575 Hopscotch Ln Available 07/01/20 575 Hopscotch Ln - *Move-in July 1, 2020*. The Riverton plan is perfect for entertaining with the spacious open great room, dining, and kitchen.

1 of 48

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
220 Sturton Drive
220 Sturton Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1632 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom patio home in the Cambridge Place neighborhood off in Lexington. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes free front yard maintenance. One-car garage and covered front entry. Low-maintenance fenced backyard with patio.

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
715 Dawsons Park Way
715 Dawsons Park Way, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1589 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,589 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
110 Villas Court - A
110 Villa Ct, Lexington County, SC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
900 sqft
Convenient to Columbia airport and nearby Lexington shopping. $725 per month and $725 security deposit. Apply online, link below https://equityrealestateservices.managebuilding.
Results within 10 miles of Red Bank
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$803
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$773
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broad River Corridor
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$853
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$796
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Red Bank, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Red Bank renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Red Bank 1 BedroomsRed Bank 2 BedroomsRed Bank 3 Bedrooms
Red Bank Apartments with BalconyRed Bank Apartments with GarageRed Bank Apartments with Parking
Red Bank Apartments with PoolRed Bank Dog Friendly ApartmentsRed Bank Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCCayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCNorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SCBlythewood, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeBenedict College
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Columbia