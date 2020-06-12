/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:45 PM
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Red Bank, SC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
741 Spring Cress Drive
741 Spring Cress Dr, Red Bank, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1834 sqft
TRUE ONE STORY - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE RIDGE AT LONGVIEW - Everything you need on one floor! True one story Greenwood floor plan. Eat-in kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Formal dining room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
108 Condor Route
108 Condor Route, Red Bank, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
Perfect Location! - This great Lexington area home now available. There is a cute front porch to welcome you. As you enter the home, you will notice many modern updates and features.
Results within 1 mile of Red Bank
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
Results within 5 miles of Red Bank
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
255 Richmond Farm Circle
255 Richmond Farm Circle, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1568 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath 1500+ Square feet. Close to Lexington High School. Convenient to I-20. Open floor plan. Only one bedroom has carpet. The other bedrooms have wood laminate. There is a nice fenced back yard with concrete patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
227 Drooping Leaf Lane
227 Drooping Leaf Lane, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1230 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Lake Frances Dr.
307 Lake Frances Drive, Lexington County, SC
307 Lake Frances Dr. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Lake Home! - 307 Lake Frances Drive West Columbia, SC 29170 Rental amount: $2500.00 Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
421 Hosea Court
421 Hosea Ct, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1861 sqft
The Edisto is a true GEM, Spacious 3 bdrm 2.5 bth home! Beautiful foyer w/ 9' ceilings, open floor plan: Oversized great room, eat in kit with a huge island w/ added bar space. Upstairs there is a roomy loft for extra living/entertainment space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
227 Rama Lane
227 Rama Lane, Lexington, SC
A charming property in Lexington! Your next home includes: --4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --2,104 square feet --Conveniently located in close proximity to dining, shopping, interstates and gorgeous Lake Murray --Beautiful hardwood flooring
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
223 Nehemiah Road
223 Nehemiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
**Apply Today & Get 1 full month rent FREE with a 12-month lease term** The Cypress plan is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2.5 baths. Downstairs is very open with kitchen, casual dining area and great room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
1 Unit Available
165 Tybo Dr
165 Tybo Drive, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1374 sqft
Stunning, modern, and turnkey available for move-in today! The smartly designed open floorplan features beautiful wood laminate flooring, neutral paint, and a spacious 2-story living room, offering a welcoming atmosphere that's easy to maintain.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
142 Underwood Drive
142 Underwood Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1606 sqft
Great 1 Story home located in desirable Lexington 1 Schools. Private home Located next to community pond. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 2 car garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
575 Hopscotch Ln
575 Hopscotch Ln, Lexington County, SC
575 Hopscotch Ln Available 07/01/20 575 Hopscotch Ln - *Move-in July 1, 2020*. The Riverton plan is perfect for entertaining with the spacious open great room, dining, and kitchen.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
220 Sturton Drive
220 Sturton Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1632 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom patio home in the Cambridge Place neighborhood off in Lexington. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes free front yard maintenance. One-car garage and covered front entry. Low-maintenance fenced backyard with patio.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
715 Dawsons Park Way
715 Dawsons Park Way, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1589 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,589 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
321 Oakpointe Drive
321 Oakpointe Ln, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1265 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 10 miles of Red Bank
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$899
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Close to the University of South Carolina, I-26, and I-77. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and dog park. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and carpeting. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:25pm
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Broad River Corridor
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.