apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:08 PM
61 Apartments for rent in North Augusta, SC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
115 Orchard Way
115 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1232 sqft
115 Orchard Way Available 07/24/20 115 Orchard Way - AVAILABLE JULY 24, 2020! Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home that has been completely updated with beautiful hardwood floors! Kitchen features granite counter tops, built-in microwave, smooth
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
257 Orchard Way
257 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
CORPORATE TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE. RENT PRICE INCLUDES FULL KITCHEN & FULLY FURNISHED(SEE INVENTORY LIST) WITH TOP OF THE LINE FURNITURE INCLUDING LINENS. AWESOME LIKE NEW TOWN HOME WITH BRICK FRONT IN BEAUTIFUL WHATLEY PLACE W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
338 Landing Drive
338 Landing Dr, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1130 sqft
Available Now! 3rd Floor walk up apt. Approximately 1130 Square Feet. Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Stove. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Service Animal Only. No Satellite Dishes Allowed.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
134 Orchard Way
134 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1236 sqft
Available Now. Well maintained end unit townhouse is located in a quiet neighborhood, conveniently located just minutes from I-20.
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
423 Lake Avenue
423 Lake Ave, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$765
1200 sqft
Available Now! Brick ranch with approximately 1200 square feet. Living room. Dining room. Hardwood floors. Sunroom could be office. Kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Includes washer and dryer. Outside storage. Service animal only.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
200 Langfuhr Way
200 Langfuhr Way, North Augusta, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3610 sqft
200 Langfuhr Way Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 200 Langfuhr Way North Augusta, SC 29860 - Beautiful 5 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 3610 Heated Sq/ft Home w/ Owner Suite on main.
Results within 1 mile of North Augusta
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
4 Units Available
National Hills
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
3 Units Available
Uptown
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
252 Ellis Street
252 Ellis St, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
252 Ellis Street - Available Now! Approximately 1250 Square Feet. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Gas and Electric Utilities.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
410 3rd Street
410 3rd Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1431 sqft
410 3rd Street-Olde Towne - Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1431 Square Feet. Living Room, Kitchen with Dining Area with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood Floors.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Laney Walker
1023 D'Antignac Street
1023 D'antignac Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1482 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath rental just two blocks from University Hospital in Augusta GA. Great rental for any Augusta GA medical staff/students or anyone looking to have a completely furnished rental.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
National Hills
1210 Oakdale Road
1210 Oakdale Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1384 sqft
1210 Oakdale Road....3 bedroom/2 bathroom. Clean & move-in ready August 1st. Covered patio in fenced backyard. Fridge, washer & dryer included, but not warranted.
Results within 5 miles of North Augusta
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
National Hills
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$769
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Westside
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$979
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Summerville
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$844
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
807 Windsong Circle
807 Windsong Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1 bed/ 1bath in a quiet 2 BDR/2 Bath Condo for rent. Bedroom has a private bathroom, large closet, queen size bed set, mattress, towels, linens, smart TV+ cable boxes in the room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
2358 Wrightsboro Rd.
2358 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
A Deco Daydream, Long Term Options Available! - Welcome to Deco Daydream, an elegantly renovated brick cottage located in Midtown Augusta's Highland Park neighborhood. The home is conveniently located 0.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Lake Aumond
750 Malvern Ln
750 Malvern Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1889 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Murray Hill subdivision. This home has hardwood floors throughout, a brick covered back patio, and single car carport attached.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Hills
2709 Hazel Street
2709 Hazel Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1245 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home in Historic Downtown Augusta, featuring original hardwood floors through out most of the home, an updated bathroom with tile shower, updated kitchen with tile floors and gas stove.
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
220 Adderman Drive
220 Adderman Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1156 sqft
Adderman Pointe is a lovely community conveniently located off of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. We feature 2BR, 2.5 BA townhomes, and 1 BR 1.5 BA flat apartments for lease.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Summerville
2132 Gary Street
2132 Gary Street, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1173 sqft
2132 Gary Street Available 07/31/20 2132 Gary Street - AVAILABLE JULY 31, 2020! End Unit with 15 x 11 deck overlooking the backyard. Living area with gas fireplace. Security system. Ceramic tile in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
2212 Woodland Avenue
2212 Woodland Avenue, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1688 sqft
Beautiful yard,, updated kitchen with granite counter tops. New cabinets, fixtures, appliances, and flooring .
