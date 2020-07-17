All apartments in Horry County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

718 Camp Swamp Road

718 Camp Swamp Road · (843) 488-5224
Location

718 Camp Swamp Road, Horry County, SC 29569

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 718 Camp Swamp Road · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE NOW!! 3 Bedrooms/1 1/2 Bath with Double living room space. - This house is move in ready! Features 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath and a extra bath with a shower & sink. HUGE laundry room with washer & dryer connections. New applicances & recently remodeled kitchen. Fenced in area with outside open storage. No HOA & Plenty of yard space. This is a MUST SEE! Perfect for someone looking for privacy out in the country. Located just next to old Black Bear golf course minutes from Loris.

MINIMUM 12 month lease required. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Pets are conditional with approval, no more than 2, and Pet Fee required.

CURRENTLY, OUR OFFICE IS CLOSED FOR WALK-INS TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR STAFF, RESIDENTS, OWNERS, VENDORS, AND PATRONS, IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN ONE OF OUR PROPERTIES FOR RENT, Please visit www.kspropertymanagement.com and fill out a Guest Card/Application. We can also be reached at 843-488-5224.

(RLNE5857834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Camp Swamp Road have any available units?
718 Camp Swamp Road has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 Camp Swamp Road have?
Some of 718 Camp Swamp Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Camp Swamp Road currently offering any rent specials?
718 Camp Swamp Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Camp Swamp Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Camp Swamp Road is pet friendly.
Does 718 Camp Swamp Road offer parking?
No, 718 Camp Swamp Road does not offer parking.
Does 718 Camp Swamp Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Camp Swamp Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Camp Swamp Road have a pool?
No, 718 Camp Swamp Road does not have a pool.
Does 718 Camp Swamp Road have accessible units?
No, 718 Camp Swamp Road does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Camp Swamp Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Camp Swamp Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Camp Swamp Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 Camp Swamp Road has units with air conditioning.
