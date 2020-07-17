718 Camp Swamp Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

AVAILABLE NOW!! 3 Bedrooms/1 1/2 Bath with Double living room space. - This house is move in ready! Features 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath and a extra bath with a shower & sink. HUGE laundry room with washer & dryer connections. New applicances & recently remodeled kitchen. Fenced in area with outside open storage. No HOA & Plenty of yard space. This is a MUST SEE! Perfect for someone looking for privacy out in the country. Located just next to old Black Bear golf course minutes from Loris.



MINIMUM 12 month lease required. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Pets are conditional with approval, no more than 2, and Pet Fee required.



CURRENTLY, OUR OFFICE IS CLOSED FOR WALK-INS TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR STAFF, RESIDENTS, OWNERS, VENDORS, AND PATRONS, IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN ONE OF OUR PROPERTIES FOR RENT, Please visit www.kspropertymanagement.com and fill out a Guest Card/Application. We can also be reached at 843-488-5224.



(RLNE5857834)