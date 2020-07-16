3735 Block House Way #128

Amenities

Application Pending - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for Rent in Broadway Station - This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located in the gated community of Broadway Station off of 38th avenue in Myrtle Beach, with quick access to hwy 17 business and bypass. This unit is recently remodeled and upgraded. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms, a porch with access from the living room as well as the master bedroom and washer & dryer hookups. A new back splash has been added in the kitchen as well as wainscot in the bathrooms and decorative trim in the dining area and master bedroom. The unit is on the second floor and includes access to the pool and fitness center. Sorry no pets. Please call Phillips Realty for details. 843-238-8664



