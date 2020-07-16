All apartments in Horry County
3735 Block House Way #128
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

3735 Block House Way #128

3735 Block House Way · (843) 238-8664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3735 Block House Way, Horry County, SC 29577

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3735 Block House Way #128 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Application Pending - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for Rent in Broadway Station - This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located in the gated community of Broadway Station off of 38th avenue in Myrtle Beach, with quick access to hwy 17 business and bypass. This unit is recently remodeled and upgraded. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms, a porch with access from the living room as well as the master bedroom and washer & dryer hookups. A new back splash has been added in the kitchen as well as wainscot in the bathrooms and decorative trim in the dining area and master bedroom. The unit is on the second floor and includes access to the pool and fitness center. Sorry no pets. Please call Phillips Realty for details. 843-238-8664

(RLNE2266046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 Block House Way #128 have any available units?
3735 Block House Way #128 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3735 Block House Way #128 have?
Some of 3735 Block House Way #128's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 Block House Way #128 currently offering any rent specials?
3735 Block House Way #128 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 Block House Way #128 pet-friendly?
No, 3735 Block House Way #128 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 3735 Block House Way #128 offer parking?
No, 3735 Block House Way #128 does not offer parking.
Does 3735 Block House Way #128 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3735 Block House Way #128 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 Block House Way #128 have a pool?
Yes, 3735 Block House Way #128 has a pool.
Does 3735 Block House Way #128 have accessible units?
No, 3735 Block House Way #128 does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 Block House Way #128 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3735 Block House Way #128 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3735 Block House Way #128 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3735 Block House Way #128 does not have units with air conditioning.
