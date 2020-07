243 Waccamaw Bend Road

Amenities

GREAT 3 BEDROOM HOME with huge backyard - Newly remodeled-MOVE IN READY!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath, New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with granite countertops. Open Living & Dinning room floor plan. wood floor throughout. Stylish interior design. HUGE detached 2 car garage. No HOA & on a PRIVATE lot. Back deck overlooking beautiful backyard. Perfect for a small family!



MINIMUM 12 month lease required. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING!

Sorry, no pets allowed.



CURRENTLY, OUR OFFICE IS CLOSED FOR WALK-INS TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR STAFF, RESIDENTS, OWNERS, VENDORS, AND PATRONS, IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN ONE OF OUR PROPERTIES FOR RENT, Please visit www.kspropertymanagement.com and fill out a Guest Card/Application. We can also be reached at 843-488-5224.



(RLNE5917473)