Amenities

patio / balcony pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Wynbrooke - This furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome is a great find It is located in the highly sought after Wynbrooke community. The home is very spacious, offers lots of natural light, and has been very well maintained. The home also offers lots of storage space through out. The outside also features a screened in porch. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and basic cable. NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862185)