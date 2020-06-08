409 Emma Street

Amenities
A charming rental home in Anderson! Your next home includes:
--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--828 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Washer and Dryer Hookups in the back building
--Original hardwood floors
--Central air conditioning
--Large yard
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Home is in as-is condition.
