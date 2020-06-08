All apartments in Homeland Park
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:00 PM

409 Emma Street

409 Emma Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519656
Location

409 Emma Street, Homeland Park, SC 29626

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming rental home in Anderson! Your next home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--828 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Washer and Dryer Hookups in the back building
--Original hardwood floors
--Central air conditioning
--Large yard
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Wood flooring,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

