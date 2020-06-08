409 Emma Street

Amenities

A charming rental home in Anderson! Your next home includes:



--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--828 square feet

--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances

--Washer and Dryer Hookups in the back building

--Original hardwood floors

--Central air conditioning

--Large yard

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



Home is in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.