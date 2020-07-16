103 Mckellar Hill A

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom near downtown - Property Id: 214905



Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. Conveniently located near downtown Greenwood, Lander University, Piedmont technical college, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.



On site maintenance

Lawn care

Trash pickup

New blinds on every window

Washer/dryer hookups

Oven/stove

Refrigerator



$695 a month

$500 deposit



We do a full background and eviction check.

Everyone who will be living in the home 18 and over will need to complete an application



Requirements:

Must make at least $1,900 combined monthly income

No evictions

Clear criminal background

Proof of income

NO INSIDE SMOKING POLICY

No pets

No section 8



Please contact the property manager Laura for more details (864) 349-3189

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214905

Property Id 214905



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903660)