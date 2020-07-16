All apartments in Greenwood
103 Mckellar Hill A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

103 Mckellar Hill A

103 Mckellar Hill · (864) 349-3189
Location

103 Mckellar Hill, Greenwood, SC 29649

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom near downtown - Property Id: 214905

Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. Conveniently located near downtown Greenwood, Lander University, Piedmont technical college, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

On site maintenance
Lawn care
Trash pickup
New blinds on every window
Washer/dryer hookups
Oven/stove
Refrigerator

$695 a month
$500 deposit

We do a full background and eviction check.
Everyone who will be living in the home 18 and over will need to complete an application

Requirements:
Must make at least $1,900 combined monthly income
No evictions
Clear criminal background
Proof of income
NO INSIDE SMOKING POLICY
No pets
No section 8

Please contact the property manager Laura for more details (864) 349-3189
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214905
Property Id 214905

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Mckellar Hill A have any available units?
103 Mckellar Hill A has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Mckellar Hill A have?
Some of 103 Mckellar Hill A's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Mckellar Hill A currently offering any rent specials?
103 Mckellar Hill A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Mckellar Hill A pet-friendly?
No, 103 Mckellar Hill A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 103 Mckellar Hill A offer parking?
No, 103 Mckellar Hill A does not offer parking.
Does 103 Mckellar Hill A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Mckellar Hill A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Mckellar Hill A have a pool?
No, 103 Mckellar Hill A does not have a pool.
Does 103 Mckellar Hill A have accessible units?
No, 103 Mckellar Hill A does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Mckellar Hill A have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Mckellar Hill A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Mckellar Hill A have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Mckellar Hill A does not have units with air conditioning.
