103 Mckellar Hill A

Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom near downtown - Property Id: 214905
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. Conveniently located near downtown Greenwood, Lander University, Piedmont technical college, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
On site maintenance
Lawn care
Trash pickup
New blinds on every window
Washer/dryer hookups
Oven/stove
Refrigerator
$695 a month
$500 deposit
We do a full background and eviction check.
Everyone who will be living in the home 18 and over will need to complete an application
Requirements:
Must make at least $1,900 combined monthly income
No evictions
Clear criminal background
Proof of income
NO INSIDE SMOKING POLICY
No pets
No section 8
Please contact the property manager Laura for more details (864) 349-3189
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214905
Property Id 214905
