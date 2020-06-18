101 Mckellar Hill C

Amenities
Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom triplex - Property Id: 245088
ONLY SERIOUS INQUIRES!
READ FULL DESCRIPTION!
Do NOT schedule a viewing if you have no intentions of showing up.
Beautiful newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. New owners. Remodeling the entire complex. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Greenwood, Lander University, Piedmont technical college, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
On site maintenance
Lawn care
Trash pickup
New blinds on every window
Washer/dryer hookups
Oven/stove
Refrigerator
$495 a month
$495 deposit
Requirements:
Must make at least $1,360 combined monthly income
No evictions
Clear criminal background
Proof of income
NO SMOKING INSIDE POLICY
No pets
No section 8
Please contact the property manager Laura for more details (864) 349-3189
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245088
Property Id 245088
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5826836)