Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

101 Mckellar Hill C

101 Mckellar Hill · (864) 349-3189
Location

101 Mckellar Hill, Greenwood, SC 29649

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom triplex - Property Id: 245088

ONLY SERIOUS INQUIRES!
READ FULL DESCRIPTION!

Do NOT schedule a viewing if you have no intentions of showing up.

Beautiful newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. New owners. Remodeling the entire complex. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Greenwood, Lander University, Piedmont technical college, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

On site maintenance
Lawn care
Trash pickup
New blinds on every window
Washer/dryer hookups
Oven/stove
Refrigerator

$495 a month
$495 deposit

Requirements:
Must make at least $1,360 combined monthly income
No evictions
Clear criminal background
Proof of income
NO SMOKING INSIDE POLICY
No pets
No section 8

Please contact the property manager Laura for more details (864) 349-3189
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245088
Property Id 245088

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

