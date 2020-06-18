101 Mckellar Hill C

Amenities

Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom triplex - Property Id: 245088



ONLY SERIOUS INQUIRES!

READ FULL DESCRIPTION!



Do NOT schedule a viewing if you have no intentions of showing up.



Beautiful newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. New owners. Remodeling the entire complex. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Greenwood, Lander University, Piedmont technical college, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.



On site maintenance

Lawn care

Trash pickup

New blinds on every window

Washer/dryer hookups

Oven/stove

Refrigerator



$495 a month

$495 deposit



Requirements:

Must make at least $1,360 combined monthly income

No evictions

Clear criminal background

Proof of income

NO SMOKING INSIDE POLICY

No pets

No section 8



Please contact the property manager Laura for more details (864) 349-3189

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245088

