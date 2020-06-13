Apartment List
32 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Garden City, SC

Finding an apartment in Garden City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1057 Lizzie Lane
1057 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1901 sqft
Built 2017-4 bdrm 2 bth/ St James School District - Property Id: 285090 Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the new section of Mallard Landing Village.

1 Unit Available
2274 Huntingdon Dr
2274 Huntingdon Drive, Garden City, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
This 3rd-floor end unit condo has great natural light from lots of windows, and is located near the rear of the building with pond and wooded views for added privacy. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded carpet and tile floors accent the neutral interior.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City

1 Unit Available
530 Bend Ave.
530 Bend Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bend Ave - 3 bedroom, 2 bath walking distance to the marsh walk and restaurants in Murrells Inlet. First floor is living space. Second floor is unfurnished and can be used for storage with owners approval. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5827345)

Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
3BR 3.

1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 Single family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with numerous upgrades including hardwood

1 Unit Available
109 Ashley River Rd
109 Ashley River Road, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
House For Rent at "The Lakes" Beautifully Landscaped Home situated on 1/2 acre lot in the desirable neighborhood, "The Lakes" within minutes of Surfside Beach & Pier.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified

$
16 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1183 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.
Verified

13 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified

$
78 Units Available
Artisan Living Wescott
9570 Eagle Pass Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Your place, your space. Introducing Artisan Living Westcott - a boutique townhome community that's reinventing the way you live.

1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

1 Unit Available
1602 Fawn Vista Drive Unit 2B5
1602 North Fawn Vista Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhouse with Yard in Surfside Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse has been fully remodeled with new flooring, appliances, counter tops, fixtures, roof, windows, water heater and HVAC.

1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994 **TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17 **Large Private Back Yard** - If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant.

1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.

1 Unit Available
3910 Socastee Boulevard #1
3910 Socastee Boulevard, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is close to Market Commons. The master bedroom has a master bath and walk in closet. Located just 1/2 mile from US 17 and SC 707, this is the perfect location for everything Myrtle Beach has to offer.

1 Unit Available
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd
4162 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This adorable home with a one-car garage is situated on a spacious lot in the center of the old fishing village of Murrells Inlet! It features a family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
458 Levanto Rd.
458 Levanto Rd, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING Spacious three bedroom, two bath home just completed. Conveniently located off Hwy 544, just a short ride to the beach and easy access to Hwy 31.

1 Unit Available
6626 Heron Point
6626 Heron Point, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished.

1 Unit Available
2170 Lytham Ct
2170 Lytham Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2066 sqft
NOTE***This property is not furnished! This brick veneer ranch is located on a beautifully landscaped cul-de-sac lot on the 17th tee box of Prestwick Country Club! The great room with a fireplace is accented with a vaulted ceiling and skylights,

1 Unit Available
174 Olde Towne Way, #2
174 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today! Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.

1 Unit Available
6737 Wisteria Dr
6737 Wisteria Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
NEW home 3BR 2BA 2CAR small dog OK 24hr Gated - Property Id: 236813 Light and Bright home all wood floors and carpet open kitchen into dinning room split bedroom floor plan private back yard includes community pool tennis basketball Gated 24 Hours
Results within 10 miles of Garden City
Verified

44 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

$
4 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Discover a carefree lifestyle of comfort and relaxation here at Litchfield Oaks Apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Garden City, SC

Finding an apartment in Garden City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

