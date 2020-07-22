Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Garden City, SC with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike...

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
5402 sweetwater blv C
5402 Sweetwater Blvd, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Unit C Available 08/05/20 Furnished 3BR 3BA 2CAR HOME all up grades - Property Id: 319520 A must see home top of the line furniture complete kitchen accessories vaulted ceilings light and bright split bedroom floor plan 1 car garage with ample
1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
3BR 3.


1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
71 Units Available
Artisan Living Wescott
9570 Eagle Pass Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Your place, your space. Introducing Artisan Living Westcott - a boutique townhome community that's reinventing the way you live.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Heatherwood
103 Heatherwood Place, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2026 sqft
Hidden Woods Home - Just Listed in Hidden Woods! Check out this beautiful 3Bed/2Bath home with two car garage conveniently located just off Hwy 544 on the south end of Myrtle Beach. This property features new paint throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
6001 South Kings Hwy 1395
6001 South Kings Highway, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Unit 1395 Available 10/01/20 WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE -- October thru March Only - Property Id: 322342 Our beach vacation house is available for a 6 month rental starting October through March (dates are a little flexible).

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES
3943 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor unit Azalea Lakes - Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath 3rd floor condo. Located just south of the Market Common and north of 544 complex offers indoor and outdoor pool, gym. includes all appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II. This 3 bedroom/2 bath, 4th floor condo is only a year old.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101
3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
3923 Gladiola Court- Unit 101 Available 08/07/20 1st Floor, Corner Unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Unfurnished Condo with Enclosed Patio! - This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom, unfurnished condo is a corner unit located on the first floor.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
5792 Longwood Drive
5792 Longwood Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
5792 Longwood Drive Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom/2 Bath 1st Floor Condo on Blackmoor Golf Course! - Read a book on your screen porch and look at the lake, take a short stroll and play a round of golf, or make a short drive to the beaches and the

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2170 Lytham Ct
2170 Lytham Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2066 sqft
NOTE***This property is not furnished! This brick veneer ranch is located on a beautifully landscaped cul-de-sac lot on the 17th tee box of Prestwick Country Club! The great room with a fireplace is accented with a vaulted ceiling and skylights,

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
612 16th ave North
612 16th Avenue North, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
LakeView Home NO HOA bring boat,RV Camper - Property Id: 242715 Bright and light wood floors, big closets close to Beach living room dinning room family room large Carport there is a garage in the back yard for storage only over sized back yard

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.


1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
30 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.


1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
5 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Pawleys Island, SC.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
3344 Pampas Dr
3344 Pampas Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1800 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE MARKET COMMON - Property Id: 312682 TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO SHOPS WALKING AREAS NEAR RESTAURANTS GROCERY STORE Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3344-pampas-dr-myrtle-beach-sc/312682 Property Id 312682 (RLNE5954211)

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
731 Salerno Circle B
731 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1850 sqft
Unit B Available 09/12/20 3br 2ba condo - Property Id: 18060 Beautiful New Garden Home in Bella Vita. 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
585 Blue River Court #5B
585 Blue River Court, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
733 sqft
High End, Ground Floor 1BR/1BA Condo in Highly Desirable River Oaks Community - You will not find a better unit than this in River Oaks! This spacious 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo with screened porch and additional front storage unit has been completely

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
702 Riverwalk Drive- Unit 101
702 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Short Term Rental - Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Condo Overlooking the Waterway! - Short term lease available today through May 31st, 2021.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1027 Pinwheel Loop
1027 Pinwheel Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1027 Pinwheel Loop Available 07/31/20 Spacious, Dog Friendly, 2 Bedroom Suites, 2.5 Bath, Fully Furnished Town Home! - Beautiful furnished, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home is located in the gated Parkview community in Myrtle Beach.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
698 Riverwalk Drive Unit 104
698 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
698 Riverwalk Drive Unit 104 Available 07/28/20 Must See! Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Condo at Riverwalk on the Waterway! - Fully furnished two bedroom, two bathroom condo is located on the first floor at Riverwalk on the Waterway in the

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
South Myrtle Beach
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Garden City, SC

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

