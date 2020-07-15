All apartments in Forestbrook
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

4213 Livorn Loop

4213 Livorn Loop · (843) 796-2425
Location

4213 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC 29579
Forestbrook

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4213 Livorn Loop · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3280 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
4213 Livorn Loop Available 08/01/20 Large Home in Tuscany at Carolina Forest! - This spacious home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, has over 3000 square feet and is located in the popular Tuscany community of Carolina Forest.

Downstairs features a formal dining room, large family room with open floor plan that connects to kitchen. Kitchen features stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and over-sized granite island. Lots of windows, large pantry and large eat-in space adjacent to kitchen make this a functional space to enjoy. Master bedroom, also located downstairs, offers walk in closet; master bathroom includes a walk-in shower, garden tub and double vanity sinks. Half bath and mud area are located on this floor as well.

Upstairs offers a large open loft/bonus room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry room. The loft/bonus room area makes the perfect room for kids to have their own space for studying or gaming.

Vinyl plank flooring in downstairs living areas, tile in wet areas, and carpet in bedrooms. Home comes furnished with plantation style window blinds. Gas used for water heater will keep monthly costs lower. Monthly rent includes routine garbage collection. Small dog may be allowed upon owner approval. No smoking.

Carolina Forest Schools (River Oaks Elementary, Ten Oaks Middle & Carolina Forest High) located close to community. Great amenities and located near shopping, dining, golf, medical and 10 minutes from the beach. Contact Coastal Rental Properties today to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5914669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Livorn Loop have any available units?
4213 Livorn Loop has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4213 Livorn Loop have?
Some of 4213 Livorn Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Livorn Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Livorn Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Livorn Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 Livorn Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4213 Livorn Loop offer parking?
No, 4213 Livorn Loop does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Livorn Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Livorn Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Livorn Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4213 Livorn Loop has a pool.
Does 4213 Livorn Loop have accessible units?
No, 4213 Livorn Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Livorn Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 Livorn Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 Livorn Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 Livorn Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
