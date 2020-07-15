Amenities

4213 Livorn Loop Available 08/01/20 Large Home in Tuscany at Carolina Forest! - This spacious home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, has over 3000 square feet and is located in the popular Tuscany community of Carolina Forest.



Downstairs features a formal dining room, large family room with open floor plan that connects to kitchen. Kitchen features stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and over-sized granite island. Lots of windows, large pantry and large eat-in space adjacent to kitchen make this a functional space to enjoy. Master bedroom, also located downstairs, offers walk in closet; master bathroom includes a walk-in shower, garden tub and double vanity sinks. Half bath and mud area are located on this floor as well.



Upstairs offers a large open loft/bonus room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry room. The loft/bonus room area makes the perfect room for kids to have their own space for studying or gaming.



Vinyl plank flooring in downstairs living areas, tile in wet areas, and carpet in bedrooms. Home comes furnished with plantation style window blinds. Gas used for water heater will keep monthly costs lower. Monthly rent includes routine garbage collection. Small dog may be allowed upon owner approval. No smoking.



Carolina Forest Schools (River Oaks Elementary, Ten Oaks Middle & Carolina Forest High) located close to community. Great amenities and located near shopping, dining, golf, medical and 10 minutes from the beach. Contact Coastal Rental Properties today to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



