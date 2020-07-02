All apartments in Forestbrook
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

4207 Livorn Loop

4207 Livorn Loop · (843) 903-7400
Location

4207 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC 29579
Forestbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate 3br/2ba home with attached garage located in the resort style community of Tuscany. Bright, open living/dining area with gorgeous hardwood flooring. Large center island in kitchen outfitted in stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Master bedroom features tray ceilings, ceiling fan and huge closet with built-in shelving. Mud room, laundry room with full size washer & dryer and sink. Garage with ample storage. Covered back patio with fantastic view overlooking the water in addition to a private koi pond and propane fire pit. Community amenities include a large pool, lazy river, state of the art exercise room, tennis court, walking trails and more! Tenant responsible for lawn care including maintaining koi pond. No pets and No smoking anywhere on or near premises. Trash pickup is included in the rent. Call Chicora for a showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Livorn Loop have any available units?
4207 Livorn Loop has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4207 Livorn Loop have?
Some of 4207 Livorn Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Livorn Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Livorn Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Livorn Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4207 Livorn Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forestbrook.
Does 4207 Livorn Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4207 Livorn Loop offers parking.
Does 4207 Livorn Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4207 Livorn Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Livorn Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4207 Livorn Loop has a pool.
Does 4207 Livorn Loop have accessible units?
No, 4207 Livorn Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Livorn Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 Livorn Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 Livorn Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4207 Livorn Loop has units with air conditioning.
