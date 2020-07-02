4207 Livorn Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Immaculate 3br/2ba home with attached garage located in the resort style community of Tuscany. Bright, open living/dining area with gorgeous hardwood flooring. Large center island in kitchen outfitted in stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Master bedroom features tray ceilings, ceiling fan and huge closet with built-in shelving. Mud room, laundry room with full size washer & dryer and sink. Garage with ample storage. Covered back patio with fantastic view overlooking the water in addition to a private koi pond and propane fire pit. Community amenities include a large pool, lazy river, state of the art exercise room, tennis court, walking trails and more! Tenant responsible for lawn care including maintaining koi pond. No pets and No smoking anywhere on or near premises. Trash pickup is included in the rent. Call Chicora for a showing appointment.