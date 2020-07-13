/
apartments with pool
84 Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC with pool
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
1702 B Dalloz
1702 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet Living, Great Location! - Available NOW Updated 2 bedroom unit on second floor. Conveniently located right off Forest Drive in Forest Acres, yet the Williamsburg Condominium complex is quiet and serene.
1610 Dalloz Road
1610 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Forest Acres. Neutral paint and carpet will go with any decor.
1608 Dalloz Road
1608 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Forest Acres. Neutral paint and carpet in the living room and bedrooms will go with any decor.
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
42 Magnolia
5150 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
308 Percival Road
308 Percival Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Bath 1100 sq ft *NOW for SELF VIEWING AT UNIT #1501* 50 - 2 Bedroom Units Now Available 308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206 2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft.
325 Percival Road - 309
325 Percival Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
AMENITIES Interior Washer & dryer Walk-in closet Tile floors Stove / oven Refrigerator Microwave Living room Kitchen island Garbage disposal Dishwasher Dining room Central heat Central A/C Ceiling fans Exterior Swimming pool Patio Grass lawn Balcony
Woodfield
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$810
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1184 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
The Congaree Vista
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,137
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Lake
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$625
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$839
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,024
1150 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$877
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Downtown
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$955
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1386 sqft
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
