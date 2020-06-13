Apartment List
147 Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
26 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
308 Percival Rd.
308 Percival Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*AVAILABLE NOW* 50 Units 308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206 2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft. Townhouse in Arborwood for $950! -Community Pool and Playground -Kitchen equipped w/ Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal.

1 of 19

Last updated June 3 at 07:45pm
1 Unit Available
3739 Oakleaf Road
3739 Oakleaf Road, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Wonderful duplex home in quaint neighborhood. This left side duplex features an open living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, and large Florida room with skylight.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6707 Formosa Drive 1
6707 Formosa Drive, Forest Acres, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2170 sqft
adorable brick home on a large lot and 2,170 ft. space heated home. Feature hardwood floors, neutral colors, and great layout. Living room and dining room combined.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Acres
1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
108 Units Available
Spring Gardens
325 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$655
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$861
1208 sqft
Spring Gardens offers a blend of comfort, style, and quality. You'll find this community at 325 Percival Rd. in Columbia.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
28 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1347 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
Oakwood Court
30 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Your health and safety are important to us.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
308 Percival Road
308 Percival Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Bath 1100 sqft *AVAILABLE NOW* 50 Units 308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206 2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
4647 Oakwood Drive
4647 Oakwood Drive, Richland County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2002 sqft
This delightful home located in Columbia sc is now available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midland Terrace
1 Unit Available
2540 Marling Road
2540 Marling Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1033 sqft
Forest Hills - Lovely home located in Forest Hills close to shopping, dining and Downtown. (RLNE5803054)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lyon Street
1 Unit Available
1214 McDuffie Ave
1214 Mcduffie Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
Newly Renovated Home Downtown - Newly renovated home! A must see.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
2206 Decker Blvd
2206 Decker Boulevard, Woodfield, SC
Studio
$850
Office space on Decker Blvd - House converted to office space. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5326312)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
325 Percival Road - 309
325 Percival Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
AMENITIES Interior Washer & dryer Walk-in closet Tile floors Stove / oven Refrigerator Microwave Living room Kitchen island Garbage disposal Dishwasher Dining room Central heat Central A/C Ceiling fans Exterior Swimming pool Patio Grass lawn Balcony

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
711 Kawana Road
711 Kawana Road, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1570 sqft
Conveniently located to Devine Street, restaurants, retail and groceries. 3BR, 2BA home with 1570 square feet. Full brick home with charming curb appeal and hardwoods throughout. Updated kitchen. Pets subject to owner approval.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3011 Girardeau Avenue
3011 Girardeau Avenue, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2200 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home. Formal living and dining rooms. Eat in kitchen open to Den which flows to large Family room with builtins and bar that opens to deck and patio in fenced backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Melrose Heights
1 Unit Available
1312 MAPLE Street
1312 Maple Street, Columbia, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
1317 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT. This is a nice 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath bungalow home with a large front porch. It has hardwood flooring in the Den and Dining Room. It also has a laundry with washer and dryer. Large fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Acres
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
9 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
7 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
14 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
3 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,382
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
37 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$904
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
2 Units Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
City Guide for Forest Acres, SC

Forest Acres could have been named Quinine Hill, but a petition was passed around in 1935 by founders John Hughes Cooper and James Henry Hammond to decide on a name -- Cooper's Forest Acres won.

Located in the midlands of South Carolina, Forest Acres is home to just over 10,000 residents. Nestled far enough away from the bustle of Columbia, it's got a small-town vibe with all of the benefits that come with close proximity to a more urban area. Forest Acres was incorporated during Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal. Since incorporation in 1935, the city has grown from a population of 375 to its current size of 10,361. With lush parks, great restaurants and historic architecture, everyone can find something they like in this gem in the growing Columbia metropolitan area. Forest Acres earns its name with beautiful foliage. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Forest Acres, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Forest Acres renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

