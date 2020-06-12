/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:03 PM
66 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
26 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
1 Unit Available
3600 Chateau Drive
3600 Chateau Drive, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Neutral colors! Large 2 bedroom unit that overlooks courtyard and also has a pool view. Tiled baths. New dishwasher & hood vent in the kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated June 3 at 07:45pm
1 Unit Available
3739 Oakleaf Road
3739 Oakleaf Road, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Wonderful duplex home in quaint neighborhood. This left side duplex features an open living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, and large Florida room with skylight.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Acres
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
$
28 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
$
25 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
$
Oakwood Court
29 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Your health and safety are important to us.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Melrose Heights
1 Unit Available
1435 Shirley Street 4
1435 Shirley Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious townhome located in the beautiful area of Melrose!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1330 Haynesworth Road
1330 Haynesworth Road, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
In Heathwood off Trenholm Rd., close to I-77, and shopping areas. 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath spacious two story duplex. Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen and baths. Living room, dining room, and den with bookshelf built ins.
1 of 18
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
406 Wincrest Lane
406 Wincrest Lane, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
A coveted rental home in Columbia Sc! Your new home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1120sqft of living space. Recently renovated! Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Acres
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
5 Units Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Granby Oaks
800 State St, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1048 sqft
A community designed for a convenient and enjoyable life. In each large one, two and three bedroom apartment, you'll find fully equipped kitchens with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposals...separate dining room...walk-in closets...
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
14 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1151 sqft
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1232 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
The Congaree Vista
16 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
The Congaree Vista
22 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1167 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$858
1000 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
East Lake
108 Units Available
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$830
1089 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Woodfield
18 Units Available
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
964 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Similar Pages
Forest Acres 1 BedroomsForest Acres 2 BedroomsForest Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsForest Acres 3 BedroomsForest Acres Apartments with Balcony
Forest Acres Apartments with GarageForest Acres Apartments with GymForest Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsForest Acres Apartments with ParkingForest Acres Apartments with Pool