3739 Oakleaf Road

Wonderful duplex home in quaint neighborhood. This left side duplex features an open living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, and large Florida room with skylight. The master bedroom has a private bath with shower. Outside has a private fenced in back yard and a shared front porch.



This home includes laminate hardwood floors, ceiling fan, Florida room, washer/dryer connections, and fenced back yard. There is a flat rate fee of $35.00 per month per person for water and sewer.



Located minutes away from I-77, downtown Columbia, and Richland Mall.



Pets are not allowed.



Qualifications:

$50/adult application processing charge

650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections

Current proof of income

Clean credit and background

No prior evictions or late rent

Housing vouchers not accepted



