Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:40 PM

3739 Oakleaf Road

3739 Oakleaf Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1631587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3739 Oakleaf Road, Forest Acres, SC 29206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Wonderful duplex home in quaint neighborhood. This left side duplex features an open living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, and large Florida room with skylight. The master bedroom has a private bath with shower. Outside has a private fenced in back yard and a shared front porch.

This home includes laminate hardwood floors, ceiling fan, Florida room, washer/dryer connections, and fenced back yard. There is a flat rate fee of $35.00 per month per person for water and sewer.

Located minutes away from I-77, downtown Columbia, and Richland Mall.

Pets are not allowed.

Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted

This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 Oakleaf Road have any available units?
3739 Oakleaf Road has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3739 Oakleaf Road have?
Some of 3739 Oakleaf Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 Oakleaf Road currently offering any rent specials?
3739 Oakleaf Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 Oakleaf Road pet-friendly?
No, 3739 Oakleaf Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Acres.
Does 3739 Oakleaf Road offer parking?
No, 3739 Oakleaf Road does not offer parking.
Does 3739 Oakleaf Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 Oakleaf Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 Oakleaf Road have a pool?
No, 3739 Oakleaf Road does not have a pool.
Does 3739 Oakleaf Road have accessible units?
No, 3739 Oakleaf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 Oakleaf Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3739 Oakleaf Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3739 Oakleaf Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3739 Oakleaf Road does not have units with air conditioning.
