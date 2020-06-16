All apartments in Forest Acres
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:45 PM

1608 Dalloz Road

1608 Dalloz Rd · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1862904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1608 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC 29204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Lovely second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Forest Acres. Neutral paint and carpet in the living room and bedrooms will go with any decor. This home has a large living room, eat-in kitchen with white cabinets and appliances, and ample closet space in both bedrooms. The community features off-street parking and pool.

This property includes dishwasher, washer/dryer, community pool, and off-street parking. There is a flat-rate fee of $35.00 a month per person for water, sewer, and trash.

This property is located in the Williamsburg community just minutes from all the shops and dining Forest Acres has to offer.

Pets are not allowed.

Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted

This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Dalloz Road have any available units?
1608 Dalloz Road has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1608 Dalloz Road have?
Some of 1608 Dalloz Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Dalloz Road currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Dalloz Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Dalloz Road pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Dalloz Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Acres.
Does 1608 Dalloz Road offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Dalloz Road does offer parking.
Does 1608 Dalloz Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Dalloz Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Dalloz Road have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Dalloz Road has a pool.
Does 1608 Dalloz Road have accessible units?
No, 1608 Dalloz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Dalloz Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Dalloz Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Dalloz Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Dalloz Road does not have units with air conditioning.
