/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM
19 Furnished Apartments for rent in Five Forks, SC
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Landing Lane
109 Landing Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
****4 to 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE**** RARE FULLY FURNISHED UPDATED 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great Five Forks cul-de-sac location! This home includes ALL UTILITIES, WEEKLY TRASH SERVICE, INTERNET SERVICE! HOUSE CLEANING PROVIDED ONCE A MONTH.
Results within 5 miles of Five Forks
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cotton Mill Modern living with historic charm – welcome to Cotton Mill Luxury Apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
19 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$915
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$950
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
13 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
101 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
422 Cliffview Court
422 Cliffview Court, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1399 sqft
Location Location Location........ - 2 Bedroom with bonus room and 2 bathroom partial furnished in Thornblade Crossing. This gated community is located right off Pelham and close to I-85 and 385.
Results within 10 miles of Five Forks
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
27 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1294 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
4 Units Available
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
990 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, private balconies, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, and a pool. Fifteen minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:46 AM
$
5 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1273 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$864
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
$
12 Units Available
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$825
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
11 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$863
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1110 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
6 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated April 12 at 07:08 AM
118 Units Available
Valley Creek
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Pettigru Historic District
10 Manly Street
10 A3 Manly St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
Historic Charleston style building presents downtown living in elegance. Oak floors, split bedroom plan, open design. Balcony overlooks landscaped courtyard. Balcony access from living room and from master bedroom. Furnished washer and dryer.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Everard Lane
218 Everard Ln, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Conveniently located off Wade Hampton Blvd in Greer - New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home - 2 Car Garage - Covered Patio - Lawn Care included - Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, smooth top range - dishwasher, built in microwave - also washer and dryer is
Similar Pages
Five Forks 3 BedroomsFive Forks Apartments with BalconiesFive Forks Apartments with GaragesFive Forks Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Five Forks Apartments with ParkingFive Forks Apartments with PoolsFive Forks Apartments with Washer-DryersFive Forks Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC