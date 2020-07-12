Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Dunean, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dunean apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
213 McGarity Street
213 Mcgarity Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1474 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/2 bath has been remodeled, but still holds plenty of it's original, unique, and decorative charm.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
113 Sams Drive
113 Sams Dr, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS.
Results within 1 mile of Dunean
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,128
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,026
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
West End Market
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sterling
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brandon
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1266 sqft
New Rent Price ... $1100.00 per month! 3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - Located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
100 Lewis Drive
100 Lewis Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare opportunity in Lewis Village: desirable first floor, one story unit. One bedroom, one bath. Frig, stove and washer/dryer all included. IDEAL location! Less than a mile from Greenville Health System.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West End Market
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Dunean
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
167 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 05:59pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,094
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
8 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$951
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
900 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
233 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1378 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,441
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,224
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
128 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dunean, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dunean apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

