furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Duncan, SC
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$884
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1316 sqft
Welcome to River Falls Apartments! Located in the heart of Duncan, SC between Greenville and Spartanburg! We offer upscale one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with flexible lease terms.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Results within 10 miles of Duncan
Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
42 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$950
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$864
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
422 Cliffview Court
422 Cliffview Court, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1399 sqft
Location Location Location........ - 2 Bedroom with bonus room and 2 bathroom partial furnished in Thornblade Crossing. This gated community is located right off Pelham and close to I-85 and 385.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Landing Lane
109 Landing Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
****4 to 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE**** RARE FULLY FURNISHED UPDATED 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great Five Forks cul-de-sac location! This home includes ALL UTILITIES, WEEKLY TRASH SERVICE, INTERNET SERVICE! HOUSE CLEANING PROVIDED ONCE A MONTH.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Everard Lane
218 Everard Ln, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Conveniently located off Wade Hampton Blvd in Greer - New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home - 2 Car Garage - Covered Patio - Lawn Care included - Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, smooth top range - dishwasher, built in microwave - also washer and dryer is
