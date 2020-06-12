/
3 bedroom apartments
40 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dalzell, SC
1 Unit Available
4465 Manigault St
4465 Manigault Street, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1583 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5769570)
1 Unit Available
3470 Camden Hwy.
3470 Camden Highway, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$790
1259 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath single family home located in Dalzell. Live the country life while being close to Sumter amenities. Convenient to Shaw Air Force Base. Pets are allowed on owner's approval. Security deposit required.
1 Unit Available
2610 TURNING LEAF LN
2610 Turning Leaf Ln, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2180 sqft
Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home, with double car garage, on landscaped 1.23 acre lot in Autumn Lakes Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
3220 Valencia Drive
3220 Valencia Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1263 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom house located in Dalzell.
1 Unit Available
3230 Valencia Drive
3230 Valencia Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
Cute!Cute!Cute! this 3BR/2BA home is located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room features patio doors leading out to covered patio. Kitchen is nice size w/all kitchen appliances, pantry & breakfast nook.
1 Unit Available
4285 Brabham Drive
4285 Brabham Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1166 sqft
Brabham Drive - ** Currently occupied- will be available around April 1, 2020. 3bed/1.5bath home close to SHAW AFB, with carport and large fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Dalzell
1 Unit Available
2805 Navigator
2805 Navigator Circle, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1875 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath all brick home in popular Linwood privacy fence minutes to Shaw!!
1 Unit Available
3105 Explorer Drive
3105 Explorer Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1514 sqft
Very appealing home just a few minutes of Shaw AFB. Quiet neighborhood. Laminate hardwood in living room,. kitchen & halls. Tile in baths. Carpet in BR's-split bedroom, open floor plan w/nice size kitchen featuring granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Dalzell
1 Unit Available
2356 Raccoon Rd
2356 Raccoon Road, Stateburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1403 sqft
Drexel Subdivision - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home just minutes from the Shaw back gate! Big eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space! Living room and family room, family room offers a fireplace. large fenced yard, 1 car carport. (RLNE5845163)
1 Unit Available
3421 Beacon Drive
3421 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1210 sqft
3421 Beacon Drive Available 07/01/20 Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision. This 3bed/2bath duplex, with a single car garage is conveniently located to Shaw AFB, town and shopping.
1 Unit Available
3925 Vinca St
3925 Vinca Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1624 sqft
Very Nice! Near Shaw AFB - Very nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Wintergreen. Split floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with two closets. Privacy fenced Yard. (RLNE2304468)
1 Unit Available
507 Waterlilly
507 Waterlily Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath House with foyer, great room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, utility room, and bonus room. Call 803-774-7368 or www.sumtershawrentals.com
1 Unit Available
1121 Alice Dr. #47
1121 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$650
1238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1121 Alice Dr. #47 in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3671 Beacon Dr.
3671 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1325 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Duplex located in Landmark Pointe. With Range, Exhaust Fan, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer Hook Up.
1 Unit Available
1760 Canberra Drive
1760 Canaberra Drive, Sumter, SC
Spectacular 4BR/2BA home in Williamsburg Subdivision just minutes from Shaw AFB. Hardwood floors throughout home. Open floor plan features kitchen w/all appliances including washer/dryer. New granite kitchen countertops.
1 Unit Available
3583 Landmark Dr.
3583 Landmark Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Great Room, Kitchen, Eat In, Master Bedroom and Other Room.
1 Unit Available
2449 Derwent
2449 Derwent Drive, Oakland, SC
Oakland Plantation Subdivision - Home is located in the Oakland Plantation Subdivision. Nice brick home with 4 bedroom and 1.5 bath home with a fenced in yard. (RLNE5712723)
1 Unit Available
3761 Beacon Drive
3761 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1390 sqft
Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in Popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision, just a few minutes from SHAW AFB.3bed/2ba duplex conveniently located just minutes from town.
1 Unit Available
2422 Derwent
2422 Derwent Drive, Oakland, SC
3 Bedrooms
$650
970 sqft
Great rental property located less than a mile from Shaw. This home has been completely remodeled with new paint, new appliances, new flooring, new shingles! The backyard is fenced in with a chain link fence.
1 Unit Available
680 A Archdale Drive
680 a Archdale Dr, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home tucked away, but convenient to everything. Family room, dining area, kitchen w/ stove, built-in microwave, fridge, dw, garbage disposal. W/d hook-ups. All bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Dalzell
1 Unit Available
2011 Columbia Circle
2011 Columbia Circle, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1097 sqft
Located Off Pinewood Rd - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with carport. Eat In kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Family room. Beautiful hardwood floors in family room, hall and all bedrooms. Carport. Storage room with washer/dryer hook ups.
1 Unit Available
878 Watts
878 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$775
1057 sqft
878 Watts Available 07/07/20 Hilldale Subdivision - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home with a one car carport. Home has hardwood floor through out most spaces in the home. It has one car carport. (RLNE5501290)
1 Unit Available
40 Fort Sullivan
40 Ft Sullivan Circle, Stateburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1799 sqft
Great Neighborhood with Rolling Hills - Beautifully landscaped yard and freshly painted interior. 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom brick home.Large living room, Eat-in Kitchen, and Sunroom. Fish pond in back yard. Yard maintenance included. No Pets.
1 Unit Available
875 Watts Drive
875 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1294 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 875 Watts Drive in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!