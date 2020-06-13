47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Conway, SC

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

Finding an apartment in Conway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
$
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1004 Gallinule Drive
1004 Gallinule Drive, Conway, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2900 sqft
1 YEAR YOUNG - WILD WING PLANTATION - AVAILABLE NOW! CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR A VIEWING No Cats Allowed (RLNE4561890)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1039 Tee Shot Drive Wild Wing @ Fairways
1039 Tee Shot Dr, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome at Wild Wing - Small Pet Okay Section 8 Not Accepted 12 Month Lease Only (RLNE3164547)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2407 James Street #407
2407 James Street, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
2407 James Street - 2407 James Street #407 Available 07/01/20 River Palms-Conway - Great 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath. There is laminate flooring in living, dining room and kitchen. 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ANY SHOWING.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1333 Boker Road
1333 Boker Road, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1333 Boker Road Available 06/18/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 22nd! Don't miss this Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in St. John's Ridge! Attached garage! - Beautiful Home in St.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1321 Mandarin Dr.
1321 Mandarin Drive, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Woodland Lakes - Conway - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UEMiYurAqXA Beautiful 3bd/2ba with a 2-car garage. This home features upgraded floors, cabinets, extended driveway and patio.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
1 Unit Available
300 Kiskadee Loop
300 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a deal for two roommates! This second-floor condo in Kiskadee Parke off of Wild Wing Blvd is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Conway Borough
1 Unit Available
1003 7th Ave
1003 7th Avenue, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
COZY COTTAGE IN DOWNTOWN CONWAY! - Downtown cottage featuring 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath cottage separate dinning room, cozy living area and a extra office/play room just off the kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
506 Temple Street
506 Temple Street, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Conway
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7
1432 Highway 544, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7 Available 06/15/20 2 bd/1.5 ba townhome in the Sinclair community - great location! - Great little townhome off of 544 near CCU and Conway Medical Center. Spacious kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2600 sqft
Call Teal at 843-344-6879. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using https://www.avail.co Avail landlord software.
Results within 5 miles of Conway
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
229 MacArthur Drive
229 Macarthur Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1450 sqft
229 MacArthur Drive Available 06/16/20 Must see 3 BR 2 BA Home - This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath Split Bedroom plan, master bedroom has a walk in closet, breakfast nook off the kitchen, separate dining area, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B
737 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1466 sqft
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B Available 08/05/20 Belle Vita - Garden Villas - Beautiful Garden Villas in Bella Vita. The Wisteria model has a 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
837 Silvercrest Drive
837 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unfurnished 3BR/2.5BA in Carolina Forest - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in fabulous Avalon, part of the Carolina Forest community. The home is available now, for a lease term of one year.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
305 Pennyroyal Ct
305 Pennyroyal Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1870 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Carolina Forest community of Spring Lake. This home is situated in a cul-de-sac on a beautiful, waterfront lot with lush Azaleas and mature trees.
Results within 10 miles of Conway
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
44 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
65 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:06pm
13 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
$
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Conway, SC

Finding an apartment in Conway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

