Centerville, SC
200 Streams Way
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:21 PM

200 Streams Way

200 Streams Way · (864) 309-0201
Location

200 Streams Way, Centerville, SC 29625

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Craftman Style Home in Anderson! Convenient to dining and shopping, Clemson Blvd, and just minutes from lake Hartwell and I-85! Enjoy the open floor plan as you enter the home, beautiful hardwood floors in main living areas. Immediately to the left as you enter is the formal dining room that leads into the large open kitchen. The kitchen is spacious and has beautiful granite countertops and plenty of cabinet/countertop space. Large living room area right by the kitchen with access to the backyard. Down the hallway are the bedroom and the laundry room. Bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Master bedroom has beautiful trey ceilings and a walk-in closet. Master bathroom has a double sink vanity and a separate tub and shower. Up the stairs you will find what can be used as the 4th bedroom or bonus room. Exterior features a 2 car garage, a large front and back porch. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for details. Air Conditioning: Electric Heating Type: Electric Water Heater: Electric Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, (Refrigerator Negotiable) Water Company: West Anderson Electric Company: Duke Trash Company: Private Pickup Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: New Prospect Middle School: Lakeside High School: Westside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Streams Way have any available units?
200 Streams Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Streams Way have?
Some of 200 Streams Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Streams Way currently offering any rent specials?
200 Streams Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Streams Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Streams Way is pet friendly.
Does 200 Streams Way offer parking?
Yes, 200 Streams Way does offer parking.
Does 200 Streams Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Streams Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Streams Way have a pool?
No, 200 Streams Way does not have a pool.
Does 200 Streams Way have accessible units?
No, 200 Streams Way does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Streams Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Streams Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Streams Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Streams Way has units with air conditioning.
