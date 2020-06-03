200 Streams Way

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Craftman Style Home in Anderson! Convenient to dining and shopping, Clemson Blvd, and just minutes from lake Hartwell and I-85! Enjoy the open floor plan as you enter the home, beautiful hardwood floors in main living areas. Immediately to the left as you enter is the formal dining room that leads into the large open kitchen. The kitchen is spacious and has beautiful granite countertops and plenty of cabinet/countertop space. Large living room area right by the kitchen with access to the backyard. Down the hallway are the bedroom and the laundry room. Bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Master bedroom has beautiful trey ceilings and a walk-in closet. Master bathroom has a double sink vanity and a separate tub and shower. Up the stairs you will find what can be used as the 4th bedroom or bonus room. Exterior features a 2 car garage, a large front and back porch. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for details. Air Conditioning: Electric Heating Type: Electric Water Heater: Electric Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, (Refrigerator Negotiable) Water Company: West Anderson Electric Company: Duke Trash Company: Private Pickup Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: New Prospect Middle School: Lakeside High School: Westside