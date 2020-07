Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Welcome to Lexington Pointe subdivision! Located directly off the East/West Parkway, this location offers both convenience and recreation. Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with main level master and 4th bedroom downstairs. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs offers two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Open kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. Covered patio in the backyard. Beautiful pond view from several rooms in the house. Home has only been lived in a few months so is like new!

Available now. Pets will be negotiable with a larger pet fee.



Clair Carson, Agent.



(RLNE5814570)